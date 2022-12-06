ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico.  The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi student released on bond

The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents.
OXFORD, MS
Law & Crime

S.C. Man Whose Ex-Girlfriend Has Been Missing Since 2020 Charged with Killing Current Girlfriend and Newborn Son

A 21-year-old man in South Carolina was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 22-year-old girlfriend and their newborn son. Tyler Wilkins, whose previous girlfriend has been missing since 2020, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder, kidnapping, and unlawful neglect of a child in connection with the death of Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and their baby, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche

An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman

Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1058M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy