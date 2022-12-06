Read full article on original website
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
KOMU
Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
The man suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub will face multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show. Police have identified the deceased victims as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. One of the...
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
Club Q suspect and mother accused of verbally attacking airplane passengers with racial slurs months before the Colorado shooting
"Even my friend was like, we won't be surprised, like, if he's a mass shooter. And it was scary to think that," one passenger told KDVR.
'Boy in the Box' Joseph Augustus Zarelli Has Living Siblings 60 Years Later
Police have identified the "Boy in the Box," whose body was first discovered in February 1957.
Slain Idaho Students Might Have 'Enraged' the Killer, Says Ex-FBI Profiler
One of the four victims reportedly had "significantly more brutal" injuries, but an expert says it's important not to "overinterpret" the information.
WLBT
After initially being denied bond, man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student is now out on bond
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing ole miss student is now out on bond. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department confirms to us that Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was released from jail around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday. Herrington was given a...
JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Speaks Out About Latest Major Update in Her Unsolved Murder Case
Following the news that a cold case team is investigating the infamous 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the father of the late little girl, John Ramsey, is speaking out about the latest development. As previously reported, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office announced plans to...
2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help
Two Colorado deputies have been indicted and fired following investigations into the June fatal police shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, officials and family attorneys say.
Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi student released on bond
The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents.
S.C. Man Whose Ex-Girlfriend Has Been Missing Since 2020 Charged with Killing Current Girlfriend and Newborn Son
A 21-year-old man in South Carolina was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 22-year-old girlfriend and their newborn son. Tyler Wilkins, whose previous girlfriend has been missing since 2020, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder, kidnapping, and unlawful neglect of a child in connection with the death of Clarrissa Michelle Winchester and their baby, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
Idaho Police Release Biggest Breakthrough Yet in Murder Case
Kenneth Mains, a former law enforcement official told Newsweek that the new information released by police "is a big revelation."
Outrage as Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche
An aspiring singer has stunningly avoided jail time after shooting an unarmed man experiencing homelessness twice during an argument about where her Porsche was parked in Nashville. Katie Quackenbush, 32, who’s also known on stage as Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation on Thursday by a judge who also decided she would be able to serve her time in her home state of Texas, The Tennessean reported.The 32-year-old mother of four made a tearful statement at her sentencing, where she both offered an apology to Gerald Melton, the man she shot in 2017, and...
Shocking New Details Reveal What Led To Blueface Shooting
The rapper is currently out on bail.
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
Kaylee Goncalves Injuries Suggest She Was Killer's Target—Ex-FBI Profiler
Police have yet to name a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental house in November.
Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman
Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
Physical Attacks on Power Substations in Multiple States—Report
Tens of thousands are without power after gunfire damaged two power substations in North Carolina, adding to the number of such attacks across the U.S. in 2022.
