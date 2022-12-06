SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Wednesday, hoax shooting calls bombarded West Virginia as the state had 19 threats in 17 counties. One of the first to be reported was at South Charleston High School. Police and dispatchers that responded to the call at South Charleston say regardless if they receive the same call again, it will always be treated as the real deal.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO