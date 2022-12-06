Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Single truck accident causes early morning backup on Airport Road
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An early morning traffic backup on Airport Road in Beaver on Thursday, December 8, 2022, was due to a single tractor-trailer accident. According to PIO Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the truck was heading East on I-64 when the driver attempted to take Exit 125a. The truck ended up in the grassy area between the highway and exit.
wchstv.com
'We are stuck': Keystone Drive residents seek answers after landslide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport held a meeting Wednesday to discuss a major concern that residents of Keystone Drive have had since 2015. "As you get older, you lose your strength. You lose your income and you lose all this and that and...
wchstv.com
Charleston man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening woman at gunpoint
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:20 p.m., 12/8/22. A man is facing felony charges after being accused of holding a woman at gunpoint at a Cross Lanes apartment complex. Jorden L. Wooding, 20, of Charleston has been charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment, according to a criminal complaint...
wchstv.com
State Police: One person sought, two in custody after chase where WVSP cruiser was struck
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people are in custody and a third person is sought after a pursuit where a West Virginia State Police cruiser was struck Thursday in Kanawha County. The pursuit started after an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon in the Chelyan...
wchstv.com
Police, dispatchers credit training to shooting hoax response
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Wednesday, hoax shooting calls bombarded West Virginia as the state had 19 threats in 17 counties. One of the first to be reported was at South Charleston High School. Police and dispatchers that responded to the call at South Charleston say regardless if they receive the same call again, it will always be treated as the real deal.
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
One person injured in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, crash
CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a crash with injuries happened in Cedar Grove, West Virginia. The accident was at 29 Mount Lewis Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, one vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital. Metro could not confirm the seriousness of the injuries or […]
WSAZ
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
WSAZ
House fire in Chesapeake closes road
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire. The house is located on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatchers say three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed as crews work, which will cause delays for drivers...
I64E near Nitro, West Virginia, back open after crash
UPDATE (9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says the crash involved five vehicles. Chief Fleming says three vehicles were towed and no injuries are being reported. UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) […]
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
wchstv.com
Police: Woman wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Beckley
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted in connection with a deadly November shooting in Beckley. Aredith Lynaea “NayNay” Thompson, 29, of Beckley is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer, 45, on Nov. 23, according to a news release from the Beckley Police Department.
wchstv.com
I-77 lanes near Chelyan exit reopen after earlier crash, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:21 p.m. 12/06/22. West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers said all lanes of Interstate 77 near the Chelyan exit were back open Tuesday afternoon following an earlier crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash happened about noon when a tractor trailer went over a wall.
Man arrested on domestic battery warrant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an out-of-county warrant for a domestic incident. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that last week, Thursday, December 1, 2022, deputies with the department were conducting an investigation into a domestic incident in the Tony’s Branch area of Boone County.
wchstv.com
Santa to visit Hurricane neighborhoods with a little help from Hurricane Fire & Rescue
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Santa will be hitching a ride with Hurricane Fire & Rescue instead of reindeer when he makes his visits to the city’s neighborhoods. From Monday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 15, the emergency squad said the jolly old man in the red suit will be visiting on these dates and times at the following areas:
wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing. Kevin Erwin, 45, was last seen Nov. 26 at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
WSAZ
Crash backs up I-64 traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday evening has closed two lanes of Interstate 64 East between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The slow and middle lanes are closed in that area. Injuries have been reported, but there’s no word about...
WSAZ
Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in August pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Shavan Collins, who’s in his mid-30s, is set to go on trial Feb. 21. Collins is accused...
