ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The results of a lengthy study are in and it shows the new Buffalo Bills stadium would not have any significant impacts on the environment. The in-depth, multi-faceted study led by Erie County finds the new stadium would use 25% less water and be connected directly to the main water line, providing relief to nearby homes. The new facility will also have improved stormwater flow with treatments before it enters nearby creeks.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO