It may be the only business in San Jose that doesn’t rely on computers, and at the end of the month, it will be closed for good. Sam’s Downtown Feed & Pet Supply, at 759 West San Carlos Street, first opened in 1986, but the legacy of the family who runs the pet and farm supply store is more than 150 years old. The shop is owned by Sam and Lisa Blackford. Sam’s family arrived in San Jose in 1860 to start growing crops like apricots and prunes, as reported by the Mercury News. The family has had streets named after them as well as schools. Blackford Elementary is still in operation, but a high school containing the name has since closed.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO