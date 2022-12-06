ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

hoodline.com

Beloved pet and farm supply store in central San Jose set to close by month’s end

It may be the only business in San Jose that doesn’t rely on computers, and at the end of the month, it will be closed for good. Sam’s Downtown Feed & Pet Supply, at 759 West San Carlos Street, first opened in 1986, but the legacy of the family who runs the pet and farm supply store is more than 150 years old. The shop is owned by Sam and Lisa Blackford. Sam’s family arrived in San Jose in 1860 to start growing crops like apricots and prunes, as reported by the Mercury News. The family has had streets named after them as well as schools. Blackford Elementary is still in operation, but a high school containing the name has since closed.
informedinfrastructure.com

KTGY Designed Japanese Inspired 97-Unit Mixed-use Apartment Community in San Jose Now Complete

Located in the heart of Japantown, Exhibit at JTown Apartments attracts young professionals by blending traditional east Asian elements with contemporary design and local art. SAN JOSE, CALIF. – KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced the grand opening of Exhibit at JTown Apartments, a mixed-use apartment community in the heart of Silicon Valley. Boasting contemporary and minimalist Japanese architecture, the new community is designed to meet the needs of young professionals and reflect the renowned art culture of Japantown in San Jose.
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Bay Federal Credit Union embarks on a mission to go green

Your friendly local credit union is now more environmentally friendly, too. Bay Federal Credit Union recently transformed its Aptos, Freedom, Salinas, and Watsonville Branches and established a blueprint to “Go Green” with its entire branch network. The conversions, which involved implementing 50-plus sustainable measures, established a blueprint for...
KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
Lookout Santa Cruz

Let's be real: Local government can't fix everything, but Santa Cruz's 'laser focus' on housing will benefit us all

Donna Meyers has spent four years on the Santa Cruz City Council and takes issue with a recent Lookout piece by Cyndi Dawson, chair of the city's planning commission. Dawson misses the point of local government, Meyers writes. She also fails to take a long view or see that this council has raised close to $50 million to support affordable housing. Meyers thinks this council's "laser focus" on affordable housing will be its legacy. Councilmembers are not "progressive," "conservative," Democrats or Republicans, she argues. Such labels are, she insists, counterproductive to the communal work of governing.
kalw.org

San Jose launches site for searching police records

It’s been four years since former Governor Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 1421, which requires police departments and agencies to make public records relating to certain instances of police misconduct. It’s been one year since current Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 16, which expands public access...
