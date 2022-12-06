Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pleasure Point sustains: Neighborhood group celebrates compromises made for Portola Drive's future growth
Though they're "not gloating," Save Pleasure Point made enough sensical noise to 1st District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig, who helped make the group's case to the planning department and other supervisors to limit development density on large parcels along the neighborhood's main commercial artery.
montereycountyweekly.com
Seaside approves buying back a property for 10 times more than the city got for it six years ago.
When the Seaside City Council convened for a special meeting Dec. 1, the issue at hand wasn’t whether the council previously erred in its decision to sell, in 2016, an approximately 1-acre parcel of city-owned land just across from City Hall. The question was whether they should buy that land back.
From former stormtrooper to protecting South Bay, meet Santa Clara Co. Sheriff-elect Bob Jonsen
"We're moving forward. That's gonna be my number one objective," said Jonsen, former Palo Alto Police Chief and a "Star Wars" extra.
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
hoodline.com
Beloved pet and farm supply store in central San Jose set to close by month’s end
It may be the only business in San Jose that doesn’t rely on computers, and at the end of the month, it will be closed for good. Sam’s Downtown Feed & Pet Supply, at 759 West San Carlos Street, first opened in 1986, but the legacy of the family who runs the pet and farm supply store is more than 150 years old. The shop is owned by Sam and Lisa Blackford. Sam’s family arrived in San Jose in 1860 to start growing crops like apricots and prunes, as reported by the Mercury News. The family has had streets named after them as well as schools. Blackford Elementary is still in operation, but a high school containing the name has since closed.
informedinfrastructure.com
KTGY Designed Japanese Inspired 97-Unit Mixed-use Apartment Community in San Jose Now Complete
Located in the heart of Japantown, Exhibit at JTown Apartments attracts young professionals by blending traditional east Asian elements with contemporary design and local art. SAN JOSE, CALIF. – KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, today announced the grand opening of Exhibit at JTown Apartments, a mixed-use apartment community in the heart of Silicon Valley. Boasting contemporary and minimalist Japanese architecture, the new community is designed to meet the needs of young professionals and reflect the renowned art culture of Japantown in San Jose.
This California Treehouse Airbnb Has Incredible Ocean Views & Is A Dreamy 'Chic Escape'
This California Airbnb brings vacationing in the woods to new heights. It's a serene and modern treehouse with an incredible ocean view in Aptos, CA, making it a cozy respite high in the sky with you and your besties. You and six guests can rent the three-bedroom space comfortably and...
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
Bay Federal Credit Union embarks on a mission to go green
Your friendly local credit union is now more environmentally friendly, too. Bay Federal Credit Union recently transformed its Aptos, Freedom, Salinas, and Watsonville Branches and established a blueprint to “Go Green” with its entire branch network. The conversions, which involved implementing 50-plus sustainable measures, established a blueprint for...
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
Let's be real: Local government can't fix everything, but Santa Cruz's 'laser focus' on housing will benefit us all
Donna Meyers has spent four years on the Santa Cruz City Council and takes issue with a recent Lookout piece by Cyndi Dawson, chair of the city's planning commission. Dawson misses the point of local government, Meyers writes. She also fails to take a long view or see that this council has raised close to $50 million to support affordable housing. Meyers thinks this council's "laser focus" on affordable housing will be its legacy. Councilmembers are not "progressive," "conservative," Democrats or Republicans, she argues. Such labels are, she insists, counterproductive to the communal work of governing.
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
kion546.com
Nearly 2,400 units of housing and developments could be coming to Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- More housing and developments could be on the way in the city of Soledad. Nearly 2400 hundred single and multi-family housing units could soon be coming to Soledad, which is a sign of growth for the area. Tanya Campos lives in Greenfield but works in Soledad. Her...
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
lookout.co
End-of-year plans: 3 restaurants and a tasting room aim to open in December
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
kalw.org
San Jose launches site for searching police records
It’s been four years since former Governor Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 1421, which requires police departments and agencies to make public records relating to certain instances of police misconduct. It’s been one year since current Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 16, which expands public access...
