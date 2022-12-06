3 vehicles crash in Miami Township; medics are responding

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in Miami Township early Tuesday morning.

Responders were dispatched to the intersection of Eckley Boulevard and North Springboro Pike at approximately 7:40 a.m.

Medics were called to the scene after a victim reported having chest pains after the crash, Kettering dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

No one has been transported to the hospital as of yet, dispatch said.

Crews have not set up a detour for traffic, dispatch informed.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

