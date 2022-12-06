ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Pregnant Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for multimillion-dollar blood testing fraud conspiracy

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for defrauding investors out of millions. Pregnant Holmes, 38, sobbed as she was sentenced by US federal judge Edward Davila, telling the court that she 'tried to change the world. She was surrounded...
SAN JOSE, CA
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said.  The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.  Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling.        Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
RadarOnline

Todd Chrisley Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison, Wife Julie Gets 7 For Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison time by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross, RadarOnline.com can confirm months after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. He will serve 12 years behind bars, while Julie was sentenced to 7 years. They both also got 16 months of probation.Todd and Julie's sentencing was originally set for October 6 but was postponed until November 21 — just in time for Thanksgiving.A three-week trial resulted in the reality couple being convicted back in June. In addition to those charges, Julie was also hit with an additional...
CBS News

Prosecutor says Donald Trump knew about his company's alleged tax fraud scheme

Donald Trump was in on his company's alleged tax scheme, said a New York prosecutor during closing arguments in the state's criminal fraud and tax evasion case against two Trump Organization companies Friday. The former president was not charged in the Manhattan District Attorney's effort to prosecute the Trump companies,...
ABC13 Houston

New York AG asks judge to reject Trump lawsuit seeking emergency protections

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday urged a federal judge in Florida to reject a lawsuit against her by a "disgruntled" Donald Trump. Trump, in the suit, is seeking emergency protection for the revocable trust in which he parked his ownership of the Trump Organization. He accused James of seeking to invade his privacy by asking for documents about the trust as part of her $250 million civil lawsuit filed in September against the former president and his family.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The charges were dropped despite warnings from other relatives that suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was “certain” to “hurt or murder” a set of grandparents if freed, according to the unsealed documents. In a letter last November to state District Court Judge Robin Chittum, the relatives painted a picture of an isolated, violent person who did not have a job and was given $30,000 that they spent largely on the purchase of 3D printers to make guns. Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said. Allen spoke hours after Chittum unsealed the case, which included allegations that Aldrich threatened to kill the grandparents and to become the “next mass killer” more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thecryptocurrencypost.net

BlockParty Co-founder Arrested and Accused of $1M Fraud

The FBI arrested and charged Rikesh Thapa, co-founder of the NFT ticketing platform and marketplace BlockParty, yesterday with stealing $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to splurge on luxury items. According to the statement from the Department of Justice, the 28-year-old Californian co-founded the NFT platform in...

