South Korea looks to youth after World Cup loss to Brazil

By By STEPHEN WADE - AP Sports Writer
 2 days ago

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach.

The team was beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1 on Monday. After the match, South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced that he was stepping down to end his four-year stint. The Portuguese coach said he made the decision several months ago.

EXPECTATION VS. PERFORMANCE

South Korea was knocked out of the 2019 Asian Cup in the quarterfinals, so reaching the last 16 in Qatar can be seen as a positive. South Korea was appearing in its 10th straight World Cup, and its 11th overall.

This was the third time South Korea has reached the knockout round. It’s best performance was in 2002 when it co-hosted the event with Japan and reached the semifinals.

WHO’S OUT

A key figure missing will be Bento. However, the current group of players is arguably the best that South Korea has assembled, and most are relatively young.

One of the older players is 30-year-old Son Heung-min, the star midfielder at English club Tottenham. Son failed to score in this World Cup after getting goals in the last two.

He did get a beautiful assist on Hwang-Hee-chan’s goal, which gave South Korea a 2-1 victory over Portugal and a place in the last 16.

Son played in the tournament wearing a black facemask to protect a broken left eye socket picked up in a Champions League game on Nov. 2.

WHO’S NEXT

After the loss, Son pointed out who he thinks will be the next players to lead South Korea. He singled out to Lee Kang-in and Paik Seung-ho. Paik came in and scored as a substitute against Brazil in his first World Cup action.

“I am grateful that our young players showed what they are capable of doing on this stage and also the potential for what they could do in the future,” Son said. “I hope they get even better.”

Son also took center stage to apologize for the Brazil loss.

“I am really sorry for our people, for soccer fans who supported us," Son said. “It turned out to be an extremely difficult match.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

South Korea has qualified for the Asian Cup, but will receive tough competition from Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia — all World Cup qualifiers. The event, scheduled for January 2024, was moved to Qatar after China withdrew, citing COVID-19.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

China's looser anti-COVID measures met with relief, caution

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A day after China announced the rollback of some of its most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, people across the country are greeting the news with a measure of relief but also caution, as many wait to see how the new approach will be implemented. Following nationwide protests last month against China's harsh anti-pandemic policies, the government announced Wednesday it was easing some of the strictest measures. Among the most significant changes is that people who test positive for COVID-19 but show no...
EXPLAINER: China's relaxed 'zero-COVID' brings big changes

BEIJING (AP) — In a move that caught many by surprise, China announced a potentially major easing of its rigid “zero-COVID” restrictions, without formally abandoning the policy altogether. It’s not clear what exactly prompted the move, although it follows the largest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in more than 30 years by residents fed up with constant testing, quarantines, travel restrictions, rolling lockdowns and business closures. ...
Almost everyone is becoming about a year younger in South Korea

South Korean lawmakers approved a measure that would revise the way the country tallies a person’s age, ending a system that counted newborns as a year old and meaning that most of its citizens are about to get younger. The bill passed by the National Assembly on Thursday would scrap the country’s widely used “Korean age” counting standard, which typically added a year or even two to a person’s age compared to the counting system used in most of the world, that starts the clock...
Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's government on Thursday said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as Umar Patek, was paroled Wednesday after serving about half of his original 20-year sentence, despite strong objections from Australia. The attacks killed...
Asia stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs

Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 2% even as Beijing announced it was drastically scaling back its “zero-COVID" policies, shifting away from trying to isolate every single case. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 2.5% to 18,949.24 and the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4% at 3,199.62. The National Health Commission's announcement ended a requirement for COVID-19 tests and a clean...
China pushes triumphant storyline on COVID zero pivot

Chinese state media struck a triumphant chord over the country’s efforts to contain COVID-19, reflecting the government’s efforts to dilute perceptions that its shift away from the stringent approach was forced by public discontent. “In the past three years, the virus has become weaker, but we have become stronger,” said the commentary that appeared Thursday in the Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily and in local newspapers across the country. “We...
Peru swears in Boluarte as new president after Castillo’s ‘coup’ attempt fails

Peru’s sixth president in four years starts her first day in office seeking to build a cabinet and restore confidence in the $240 billion economy after her predecessor tried to suspend congress and call for a new constitution. Dina Boluarte vowed to build a unity government and met with the country’s archbishop hours after being sworn in as president of the Andean nation. That followed a tumultuous day in which President Pedro Castillo’s proposals were repudiated by the military, members of his party and the...
Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife

ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya's sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, wild animals have become commonplace in the county's villages as they search for food. Many don't survive, providing herders an unfortunate lifeline as they cut chunks of meat from their carcasses. ...
