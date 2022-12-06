Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Monday evening. Police said the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street on Dec. 5. Officers said...
Box truck overturns on I-85N in Spartanburg Co.
A box truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after hitting another car head-on in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck was heading west on SC Highway 14 when they attempted to go around another car in a lawful passing zone and hit a driver heading east head-on.
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire. According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and […]
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
WYFF4.com
Coroner investigating death of missing woman in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner is investigating the death of a missing woman. The body of Amanda Deaton, 43, of Blacksburg, was found around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Her body was about a half mile off...
1 dead following crash in Laurens Co.
Crews responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Laurens County.
18-wheeler overturns on roadway in Enoree
An 18- wheeler overturned on the road in Enoree on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
2 arrested, 1 on the run after stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two men from Anderson County were arrested for stealing two trucks from a business in November. A third man is still on the run. The Sherfif’s Office said on the morning of Nov. 23, deputies were called to...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in head-on crash in Laurens County identified, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in ahead-on crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Ruston identified the victim as Dantavis Williams, 32, of Laurens. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
FOX Carolina
Anderson PD looking for man last seen on Tuesday
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department needs help finding a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Police said Jevorge Bowie was last seen at 1601 South Fant Street wearing grey sweatpants, brown boots, a dark colored outer jacket and a dark colored windbreaker under it.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
golaurens.com
Laurens man dies in head-on collision on Hwy. 14
One person is dead after a head-on collision on Hwy. 14 on Wednesday morning, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The incident occurred around 6:20am, approximately 2.3 miles west of Laurens. A 1995 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and passed another vehicle in a lawful passing...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing child in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
WYFF4.com
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office calls on community to help with holiday operation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Operation No Angel Left Behind is in full swing. This is the first year the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office is taking on this task to provide presents for salvation army angels that are 12-18 years old. "Everybody goes for the kids that are younger. They...
Missing 12-year-old found in Greenville
UPDATE: Police said he was found on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County council had a full agenda for their last meeting of the year, Tuesday night. One of the things approved was a request by the Greenville Library Board to purchase a new location for the Pelham Road branch library. Library Board leaders say...
