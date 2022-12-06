ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Here Comes the Bride! See the Photos of April and Ethan's 'Chicago Med' Wedding, Including Her Stunning Dress!

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbElK_0jZ2pEE300
Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC

Here comes the bride! Chicago Med’s wedding between April (Yaya Da Costa) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) has been a long time in the making, but it’s finally happening on Wednesday night’s "This Could Be the Start of Something New" episode—and Parade has a look at the photos of the nuptials.

The idea to give Ethan—and Tee—a happy sendoff occurred to co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov last summer when they learned that Tee was exiting the series. The fact that DaCosta’s FOX series, Our Kind of People, had been canceled made it possible for the couple to reunite and end their onscreen relationship very happily.

“We never thought about killing him off,” Frolov tells Parade. “We wanted him to have a very happy exit, but right from the beginning in the summer, we were talking about this wedding. It was like a dream for us. It was really something we wanted to do because it's both of their story arcs."

And DaCosta was enthusiastic about doing it, so the showrunners wrote a storyline that would culminate in the mid-season finale with the big wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhQsM_0jZ2pEE300

When DaCosta left the show at the end of season 6, she was written out because April and Ethan, who had an on-and-off-again relationship, had just broken their engagement. But a lot has changed for both characters, and Schneider and Frolov say the time is finally right.

“He's gone through a lot of emotional changes,” Schneider says. “Having been shot, he's just not that same guy that he was originally. He was very rigid. It was all about the rules and the regulations and following those regulations. Now, he sees life much more in gray terms. It's not black and white anymore.”

Frolov points to a moment in episode 5 where April and Ethan are at a club after work and she sees him dancing and realizes that he has loosened up.

“That was the symbol for us that what we were showing there was this release of all that rigidity, this transformation,” Frolov says.

And Schneider adds, “We started it last season when he said, ‘You know? I really don't want to be chief of the ED anymore.’ He came back [after being shot] and he was already evolving. He evolved to the point—and he says it in an episode—that he can now be the man that she needs. And she, herself, having a new professional direction and having grown emotionally more secure, we believe they're going to make it as a couple now.”

Putting together the wedding was a lot of fun for the showrunners. They had introduced the fact that April was raised Catholic in early episodes, so there was never a question about having a church wedding with a priest— despite the recent death of Ethan’s father—and that way, the doctors and nurses from the ED could attend the wedding, as could April’s brother Noah (Roland Buck III), who is back in Chicago having finished his training, and we meet April’s parents for the first time in the episode—but we won’t spoil that.

One scoop that Parade learned—and a fun bit of casting—is that DaCosta’s real-life sister Djassi DaCosta Johnson plays her Maid of Honor. You can see their resemblance in the photos.

And then there’s the fabulous dress! It was designed by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian designer, and is named Vanaria.

Of course, as a former fashion model, DaCosta had input into her bridal gown.

“There was a lot of trying on,” Schneider says. “She just looked so great in that dress. It was the one. It won.”

And Frolov wraps it up saying, “It felt like a real wedding.”

Chicago Med airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Comments / 17

Related
People

Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials

April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
ETOnline.com

'Chicago Med' Producers on Brian Tee's Send-Off and Marlyne Barrett's 'Bravery' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

As Chicago Med sends off one of their own, a slew of new challenges await for the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Wednesday's season 8 fall finale, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) relies on Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Med’s newly donated, state-of-the-art OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. And as their wedding day approaches, Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) run into some roadblocks.
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
Looper

Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together

As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’

When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Parade

Parade

66K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy