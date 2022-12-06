ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA identifies victim, announces arrest in deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing inside a laundromat in Somerville that left another man dead on Monday night.

Darien Burns, 53, of Somerville, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Somerville District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in the death of 33-year-old Joseph Muzzi, of Weymouth, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Main Street around 7 p.m. found Muzzi suffering from an apparent stab wound, officials said.

Muzzi was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died. Burns remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

This case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and additional charges are possible, officials noted.

A motive for the incident wasn’t immediately clear.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Somerville police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

