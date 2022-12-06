ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Robinhood takes on retirement in search for more growth

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDMUH_0jZ2onAx00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the company that blazed onto Wall Street after turning millions of novices into investors by making trading fun, is now setting its sights on a more staid corner of the industry: saving for retirement.

The company on Tuesday is initiating signups for a retirement program, where customers can sock savings into an Individual Retirement Account, something better known as an IRA.

It’s the first such effort for Robinhood, which is trying to recapture some of the high-flying growth that fell off as painful downturns made day-trading of stocks and cryptocurrencies much less fun.

Robinhood has often appealed to younger customers, and many of them are working jobs that don’t have access to a traditional 401(k) retirement plan offered by an employer, said Vlad Tenev, Robinhood’s chief executive.

Such 401(k) accounts have been instrumental in getting millions of Americans to save for retirement, with many workers getting enrolled automatically by their employer. But many of Robinhood’s customers are in parts of the job market that don’t get the luxury of such programs.

“Today, you’re seeing an increasing number of people doing contract work, part-time work, gig-economy work,” Tenev said in an interview. “They just don’t have access. We wanted to bring that to everyone, no employer needed.”

Robinhood is promising to match 1% of eligible contributions that customers put into their IRA. That could mean up to $65 for someone who contributes the maximum allowed $6,500 to an IRA next year. People aged 50 and over can contribute up to $7,500 in 2023.

Early signups will get access to Robinhood’s IRAs over the coming weeks, with the program becoming fully available in January.

A retirement program is something that Robinhood’s customers have long been requesting, Tenev said. And it’s something that could significantly boost Robinhood’s bottom line.

Retirement savers can be less prone to move between different brokerages, and retirement savings offer a huge potential market.

Total U.S. retirement investments totaled $33.7 trillion this summer, according to the Investment Company Institute. They account for 31% of all household financial assets. IRAs make up the biggest single chunk of that, at $11.7 trillion.

Growth for Robinhood has slowed sharply since its popularity took off through the pandemic. Its stock has fallen roughly 45% this year and is below $10 after hitting a peak above $70 shortly after its stock-market debut in the summer of 2021.

Its growth hit a zenith in the first half of 2021, when the new generation of investors it helped convert was a major factor in the meme-stock frenzy that sent GameStop and others to market-bending heights.

But the meme-stock craze has since calmed. So, too, has crypto trading, another big source of revenue for Robinhood.

One reason for the GameStop explosion was the number of traders at Robinhood and other brokerages that were using stock options to ride the wave. In some cases, trading options can increase the possible reward if a trader is correct but can also increase the risk.

Tenev said Robinhood’s retirement customers won’t be able to trade options in their IRAs, as some other providers allow, at least not yet.

“On day one, they won’t,” he said. “It’s only going to be stocks and ETFs. We’re going to be looking at feedback and will look to add assets.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

You don't need to be wealthy to retire a millionaire. Investing even a little each month can add up significantly over time. Despite the current market slump, it's not necessarily a bad time to invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
New York Post

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return. It’s legalized theft. The future...
Markets Insider

The Fed could raise rates to 5% and leave them there, and the central bank will only cut in the face of severe economic weakness, Bridgewater strategist says

The Fed could surprise markets by keeping the Federal Funds Rate elevated for an extended time, Bridgewater's chief investment strategist said. The Fed may initiate multiple rounds of tightening to tame inflation, which poses risks to markets. Only severe economic weakness would justify the Fed cutting rates. Many investors are...
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy