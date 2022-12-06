Effective: 2022-12-08 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-09 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

