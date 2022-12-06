Read full article on original website
Montana on track for record year of new business registrations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The state of Montana is on track for another record year of new business registrations for the third-consecutive year in a row. Nearly 50,000 new businesses were registered with the Secretary of State's Office through November this year. "It's exciting to see Montanans follow their dreams...
Future of broadband in Montana discussed at Butte town hall
BUTTE, Mont. — Officials behind the state’s ConnectMT Program held a town hall meeting Tuesday night in Butte to discuss how federal funds will pay for broadband internet in unserved and underserved communities. Estimates show one-fifth of Montana doesn’t have access to sufficient internet services, according to a...
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Officials seek public comment on plans for Marshall Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials want public input on design plans for Marshall Mountain Park. The former ski resort near Missoula is currently open to the public under a special agreement, with the option for the city and county to buy it next year. Early design plans will...
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
Montana VA hosting PACT Act information events
The Montana VA will host a PACT Act Week of Action events, beginning Dec. 13, to inform Montana Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and benefit eligibility.
Montana families invited to discuss education
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
FWP seeks public comment on grizzly bear management
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking the public to weigh in on a draft plan and environmental impact statement regarding long-term management and conservation of grizzly bears across Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks...
American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations
American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around […] The post American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
8 MDT snowplows hit this winter season
Bozeman, Mont — Eight state snowplows are out of service after being hit this winter season. The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for help, so they don’t lose any more. “When one goes down, then we're not able to do the work that we need to do....
Flathead Electric Coop asks members to review unclaimed capital credits list
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is asking members to review unclaimed capital credits list. "However, inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks. Members are most often inactive because they have moved. If they haven’t updated their mailing address, sometimes their capital checks are undeliverable and go unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available on the Co-op’s website at flatheadelectric.com/capital. If you know a former member who is on this list because they changed addresses, please have them call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in this effort."
Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again
When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?
Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
Did Anyone From Montana Die During the Attack on Pearl Harbor?
December 7th 1941 is a day we will never forget. As we remember that dark day 81 years ago, let's find out exactly how many brave Montana servicemen fought back against the Japanese attack on that day and didn't live to tell the tale. Montana has one of the highest...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
Missoula board signs off on new west side subdivision plans
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board signed off on plans for a new subdivision on the city's west side. The area is called the West End Homes Subdivision, and it’s located just off Flynn Lane. The subdivision's plans call for 260 lots. The city would need...
