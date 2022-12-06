ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBCMontana

Montana on track for record year of new business registrations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The state of Montana is on track for another record year of new business registrations for the third-consecutive year in a row. Nearly 50,000 new businesses were registered with the Secretary of State's Office through November this year. "It's exciting to see Montanans follow their dreams...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Future of broadband in Montana discussed at Butte town hall

BUTTE, Mont. — Officials behind the state’s ConnectMT Program held a town hall meeting Tuesday night in Butte to discuss how federal funds will pay for broadband internet in unserved and underserved communities. Estimates show one-fifth of Montana doesn’t have access to sufficient internet services, according to a...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Officials seek public comment on plans for Marshall Mountain

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials want public input on design plans for Marshall Mountain Park. The former ski resort near Missoula is currently open to the public under a special agreement, with the option for the city and county to buy it next year. Early design plans will...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana families invited to discuss education

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP seeks public comment on grizzly bear management

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking the public to weigh in on a draft plan and environmental impact statement regarding long-term management and conservation of grizzly bears across Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations

American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around […] The post American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

8 MDT snowplows hit this winter season

Bozeman, Mont — Eight state snowplows are out of service after being hit this winter season. The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for help, so they don’t lose any more. “When one goes down, then we're not able to do the work that we need to do....
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MDT: 8 snow plows hit by drivers so far this year

MISSOULA, Mont. — Vehicles have hit eight Montana snow plows so far this winter season, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Each takes a plow and a driver out of service. Anew post warns that Montana already is short-staffed in many areas. The state warns that a lot of people take a chance and drive through the whiteout cloud a plow creates, but this cuts your visibility to zero, and many people often hit the plow. The Department of Transportation says people trying to pass plows have hit berms the plow creates, and go out of control.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Flathead Electric Coop asks members to review unclaimed capital credits list

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Cooperative is asking members to review unclaimed capital credits list. "However, inactive members don’t typically receive a bill, so their capital credits are returned via mailed checks. Members are most often inactive because they have moved. If they haven’t updated their mailing address, sometimes their capital checks are undeliverable and go unclaimed. The full list of unclaimed capital credits is available on the Co-op’s website at flatheadelectric.com/capital. If you know a former member who is on this list because they changed addresses, please have them call the Co-op at 406-751-4483 or 1-800-735-8489. The Co-op appreciates your assistance in this effort."
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again

When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula board signs off on new west side subdivision plans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board signed off on plans for a new subdivision on the city's west side. The area is called the West End Homes Subdivision, and it’s located just off Flynn Lane. The subdivision's plans call for 260 lots. The city would need...
