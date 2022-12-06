Read full article on original website
Related
Legislative review finds utility regulators ‘woefully under-resourced’ as they work to fix Texas’ power grid
Sunset staff have been reviewing the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC), which regulates the electric market and water resources, along with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC).
San Angelo LIVE!
H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas
VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session
In a Monday committee hearing, lawmakers questioned whether a Public Utility Commission proposal to redesign Texas’ electricity market would lead to the building of more natural-gas-fired power plants. Regulators say it would.
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
KSAT 12
Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick diverge ahead of the legislative session on property taxes, power grid
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The legislative session is more than a month away, but fault lines are already emerging between Texas’ top two Republican leaders on two major issues. Both Gov. Greg Abbott...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
This one’s real: Green hydrogen project moves toward reality in Texas
By now the green hydrogen hype cycle is well understood. Still, project announcements without much merit often face little scrutiny. For years, green hydrogen has been billed as a silver bullet for the energy transition— a solution for the most difficult to decarbonize sectors. Press releases frequently tout multi-billion dollar plans, though the parties involved are typically shielded from accountability by non-binding memorandums of understanding.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
News Channel 25
Bond that funds Texas school districts running out of funds, here's what it means for taxpayers
Texas’ Permanent School Fund’s Bond debt is almost finished. The bond is a state-funded program created back in 1854, designed to help school districts get the lowest interest rates possible. The initial fund was a total of $56 billion; today only 652.6 million is left behind. Though that...
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TxDMV begins rollout of new paper license plates in effort to prevent counterfeit temporary tags
The new tags include additional features to make it easier for law enforcement to spot a fake. Here are some of the new features you'll spot if you're buying a new car.
This Texas Group Is Crusading Against Clean Energy, Believes Fossil Fuel Is ‘Moral’
An Austin-based group called the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) is a conservative advocacy group that targets climate science and has recently funded a lawsuit to prevent the expansion of clean energy projects as far away as Massachusetts. The group’s Freedom Project features the initiative of the group called Life:...
Thousands of Texas drivers overcharged on toll roads
The Central Texas Regional Mobility authority is taking responsibility for a glitch that wrongfully charged thousands of Texas drivers late fees.
foxsanantonio.com
Abbott's disaster declaration hits 1,000 days, causing some question of it's necessity
SAN ANTONIO - Thursday marks exactly 1,000 days since Governor Greg Abbott first announced a public health disaster because of COVID-19. This gives him power that is unprecedented in Texas. But ending the disaster declaration could adversely affect the most vulnerable among us. Abbott declared a state of disaster because...
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
foxsanantonio.com
Proposed Texas bill seeks to ban all kids from social media
HOUSTON (TND) — A Texas state representative is proposing legislation that would ban everyone under the age of 18 from being allowed on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. Texas Rep. Jared Patterson introduced HB 896, which would require social media users to prove they are an...
Glitch Sticks Hundreds Of Texas Drivers With Toll Road Fees
Refunds could take several weeks.
kut.org
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions in rental aid during the pandemic
In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
myfoxzone.com
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
Top 5 Insane Questions Texans Are Asked When Venturing Out of State
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
Comments / 0