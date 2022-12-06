ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

PennLive.com

3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title

That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
cardiachill.com

The Portal Prowl: Updates on who Pitt has offered in the transfer portal

In today’s college football world, the transfer portal is an important tool to build out your program. Everyone has their individual feelings on if the portal is good for college football or not, but it is something that everyone has had a close eye on since expanding the transfer rules. With that, we bring you the Portal Prowl, an eye on who the Pittsburgh Panthers are offering in the portal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Riverside & Ellwood Students Lead Mock Trial Boot Camp

On Wednesday, December 7th, Wilmington Area School District hosted a Mock Trial Boot Camp led by students from Riverside Beaver County and Lincoln High School. Over 30 high school students from the three schools participated in the training. Following a brief introduction that outlined the difference between civil and criminal...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Kristine S. (Kotuby) Rogers, 50

of Ellwood City passed away on Thursday, December 7th, 2022 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Kristine was born in Ellwood City to George R. “Butch” and the late Carol L. (Reeder) Kotuby on August 19th, 1972. She had graduated from Riverside High School with the class of 1990. Kristine loved spending time with her nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She also loved animals especially her cats.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA

