wagmtv.com
Cloudy to Start before Clearing Out by the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some widespread develop across the county and it did get heavy overnight. That caused most of us to see rain totals above the one inch mark. As of late yesterday evening, both Caribou and Houlton recorded just under 1.5 inches of rain. They both broke the record for the amount of rainfall seen on that date. Even in Presque Isle we had just over an inch.
pihsanchor.com
New hot spot in town
Presque Isle has got a new hot spot in town called Bubble Tea Cafe. Many of our high school students have been there already. “I’m not a big tea person, so I didn’t really like it, but I thought the inside was cute,” Mallory Cronin ‘26 said.
Winner of $1.5 million lottery ticket sold in Maine remains unknown
A winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million that was sold in Maine has yet to be claimed. Read on to learn more. One lucky lottery player is about to become a millionaire this holiday season.
wagmtv.com
County Recipients of Community Resilience Partnership Climate Investment
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - $2.9 million in climate investment grants, through the General Fund in the state’s budget, is being awarded by Governor Janet Mills. This money will support 91 communities as part of her Community Resilience Partnership. Among the recipients are 50,000 dollars to Fort Kent for storm drain mapping and flood modeling, 50,000 dollars to Limestone to enhance their community solar project and 50,000 dollars to the Aroostook Band of Micmacs to expand solar energy generation to power the tribe owned fish hatchery.
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
wagmtv.com
Light Rain Showers Tonight Leads to Steady Rain in Store for Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had a gloomy day stepping outside with partly to mostly cloudy skies seen throughout the day. Rain shower activity has held off for most of us, except for this evening, where rain showers are moving into western parts of the county. This will continue to try to spread east overnight tonight without much luck, before rain finally wins over going into the day tomorrow. Rain is expected to be heavy at times throughout the day, with widespread rain looking likely for most. By the evening hours rain will finally begin to taper off and exit the region, however cloud cover looks to hang on at least through the morning hours of Thursday.
WMTW
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced. 41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced this morninng to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis. Nightingale was...
wagmtv.com
Dry and Cloudy Morning with Rain Entering by Mid to Late Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off with some clouds, but as high pressure built back into the region, we had plenty of sunshine in time for the afternoon. Unfortunately, that will not remain the case for today as clouds have already begun to fill in ahead of some chances for rain by mid to late evening.
wagmtv.com
Widespread Rain Expected Throughout the Day Tapering Off by Late Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we started the day off under some partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain eventually held off for most of us with the exception of places in points west. In the past couple of hours, the rain has slowly made its way east filling in for most if not all of the county.
wagmtv.com
Rain on our Doorstep Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Expected Through Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a rainy and windy first half of the weekend. Looking at some of the rainfall reports from across the county Saturday, most spots once again picked up over half an inch of rain. Some spots, like Monticello were closer to an inch of rain than others. But overall, it was a good soaking rain once again for the region, sadly helping to melt a lot of our snowpack. The other thing worth mentioning from the weekend was the winds. Wind gusts were over 30 mph for a lot of spots. The highest gust was over western parts of the county, with Clayton Lake reporting a 48-mph wind gust.
wagmtv.com
UMFK Women’s Basketball Striving For A Better Season
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent Women’s Basketball Team headed into the new season under new leadership and a later start then most. Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story. Devon Sherman: " Our team right now is a balanced team. With us...
wagmtv.com
Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -A former Bangor resident pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The United State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement " According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, Wayne Smith, 31, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
wagmtv.com
Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Castle Hill has been sentenced to two life sentences plus additional years for criminal threatening with a firearm. Bobby Nightingale was found guilty earlier this year for the murders of Roger Ellis and Allan Curtis,...
