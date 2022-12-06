ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case

PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Live: "The Boy in the Box" to be identified by Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-old question will finally be answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?" Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be joined by other members of the department during a news briefing to identify the boy, cracking a mystery that has bewildered the nation for years. The press conference identifying "The Boy in the Box" will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, CBS3 Investigations broke down what can be expected from Thursday's announcement. What: Philadelphia police to discuss new developments in the case of America's Unknown Child –sometimes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

State police search for suspect connected to Media, other shootings as well as robbery, carjacking

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke...
MEDIA, PA

