Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
fox29.com
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
fox29.com
Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.
Philadelphia police to ID 'Boy in the Box' during news conference. Here's how to watch live
"Those fingerprints were ingrained in his mind his whole life," said Jessica Greene. Her grandfather spent his life investigating the "Boy in the Box" case until his death.
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect wanted for running over man at Club Risque in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An argument took a violent turn outside a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia this past October, and now police are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 20.
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
Live: "The Boy in the Box" to be identified by Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-old question will finally be answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?" Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be joined by other members of the department during a news briefing to identify the boy, cracking a mystery that has bewildered the nation for years. The press conference identifying "The Boy in the Box" will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, CBS3 Investigations broke down what can be expected from Thursday's announcement. What: Philadelphia police to discuss new developments in the case of America's Unknown Child –sometimes...
Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
Philadelphia police to reveal update on 'Boy in the Box' case -- city's oldest unsolved homicide
The body of the little boy was found in a box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Fox Chase back in 1957.
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
Norristown Times Herald
Nabbed by Montgomery County Violent Crime Unit, gun trafficker faces up to 3 decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for up to three decades for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Aaron Walker, 22, of the 2500...
Man dies after being shot 6 times in Francisville
Philadelphia police say the male victim was shot six times across his body.
State police search for suspect connected to Media, other shootings as well as robbery, carjacking
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke...
Man charged with murder in Darby Township fire that killed 20-year-old with disability
Officials say the suspect set the fire in retaliation against the victim's older sister who was trying to end her relationship with him.
Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting
Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect sought in North Philadelphia shooting that left man in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a North Philadelphia shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on November 18 on the 2200 block of N Chadwick Street in the city's North Philadelphia section. On...
Comments / 4