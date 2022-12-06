Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
veronews.com
Island’s biggest homebuilder saving oaks to preserve Vero’s ‘Old Florida’ ambiance
Near the end of a roller coaster year for the construction and real estate industries, GHO Homes continues to move forward at its two largest island projects, opening a model home at the Strand this month and getting ready to “go vertical” at Seaglass, across from Disney’s beach resort.
hometownnewstc.com
McKee Garden Festival of Lights in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Celebrate the holiday season at McKee Botanical Garden during the Magic of McKee Festival of Lights on Thurs., Dec. 15 through Sat., Dec. 17; Tues., Dec. 20 through Fri., Dec. 23; and Wed., Dec. 28 through Fri., Dec. 30, from 6-8 p.m. each night. The last admission ticket is sold at 7:30 p.m.
WESH
Ocean rescue warns of dangerous conditions along Brevard coast after 3 drownings
It’s been a deadly few days on the beaches of Brevard County with three drownings just since Saturday. This comes after the county has not had any drowning deaths on its beaches in all of 2022. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents...
mainstreetdailynews.com
MARC Radio expands into Florida Space Coast
MARC Media Group announced expansion plans into Florida’s Space Coast, adding WSBH The Beach 98.5 to its group of Florida stations. Operated from Orlando, MARC Media owns six Gainesville stations—WDVH R&B 94.5, WHHZ The Buzz 100.5, WXJZ Classic Hits 100.9, WTMG Magic 101.3, WPLL I Am Country 106.9 and the Shepherd 96.3/ 103.5. Earlier in 2022, MARC Media also acquired KGGR 1040AM/106.9FM in Dallas.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday afternoon. The rocket blasted off from Launch Complex 39A at 5:27 p.m. Watch it live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News and by clicking here. The rocket carried 40 satellites into orbit for communications...
fox35orlando.com
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
hometownnewstc.com
Holiday shopping fair returns to Riverside Park in Vero Beach
Vero Beach — Join us to wrap up your holiday shopping and support local small businesses Dec. 10 and 11 at Riverside Park in Vero Beach. Shop outdoors and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with Christmas music, lights and inflatable displays. This free family-and-pet-friendly event features over 100 vendor booths and exhibits. Be sure to register to win one of the hourly door prizes.
Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'
The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended. The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market
This weekend: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market at IRC Fairgrounds. 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market PosterPhoto byBarbara Snow. Snow's Space Coast Superior Events LLC announces the 3rd annual Kris Kringle Market from December 9th to December 11th, 2022.
WESH
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
fox35orlando.com
Florida surfers find body of woman in Atlantic Ocean near Paradise Beach
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A body was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County after being spotted by two surfers. Nick Monroe and Chris Phillips were at Paradise Beach around 2:30 p.m. when they said they noticed something strange in the water. Both surfers said they...
wfit.org
Brevard Zoo Celebrates Improvements and the Launch of Aquarium Campaign
The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
Locally Owned and Operated Bar and Grill to Open in Merritt Island
“It will be all kinds of food, with a focus on fast food—a mix and match of Indian and American food,” Co-Owner Chetankumar Patel tells What Now Orlando.
SEE: World’s largest cruise ship to call Port Canaveral home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship will be sailing out of Port Canaveral later this afternoon. Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be back soon after, as the cruise line’s flagship is calling Port Canaveral its new home. The ship has the...
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues. Indian River County Sheriff's Office have arrested 2 for operating a Puppy Mill in Vero Beach. Deplorable conditions found at the Mendez/White puppy millPhoto byIRSCO/Facebook.
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
