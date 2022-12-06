ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

McKee Garden Festival of Lights in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Celebrate the holiday season at McKee Botanical Garden during the Magic of McKee Festival of Lights on Thurs., Dec. 15 through Sat., Dec. 17; Tues., Dec. 20 through Fri., Dec. 23; and Wed., Dec. 28 through Fri., Dec. 30, from 6-8 p.m. each night. The last admission ticket is sold at 7:30 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

MARC Radio expands into Florida Space Coast

MARC Media Group announced expansion plans into Florida’s Space Coast, adding WSBH The Beach 98.5 to its group of Florida stations. Operated from Orlando, MARC Media owns six Gainesville stations—WDVH R&B 94.5, WHHZ The Buzz 100.5, WXJZ Classic Hits 100.9, WTMG Magic 101.3, WPLL I Am Country 106.9 and the Shepherd 96.3/ 103.5. Earlier in 2022, MARC Media also acquired KGGR 1040AM/106.9FM in Dallas.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
LAKE MARY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Holiday shopping fair returns to Riverside Park in Vero Beach

Vero Beach — Join us to wrap up your holiday shopping and support local small businesses Dec. 10 and 11 at Riverside Park in Vero Beach. Shop outdoors and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with Christmas music, lights and inflatable displays. This free family-and-pet-friendly event features over 100 vendor booths and exhibits. Be sure to register to win one of the hourly door prizes.
VERO BEACH, FL
People

Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'

The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended.  The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
COCOA BEACH, FL
wfit.org

Brevard Zoo Celebrates Improvements and the Launch of Aquarium Campaign

The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy