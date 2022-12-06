Read full article on original website
It was a record setting ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive
December 7, 2022 — It was a record-setting day Tuesday for this year’s Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) Cans for Cans food drive. This year the annual event collected over 13,500 food items that will be donated to area food banks. The total included collections from Smith’s Food and Drug drop-off locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.
SWC 4-H Little Shoppers Extravaganza taking place Thursday
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County 4H has been accepting donations for their Little Shopper Extravaganza since November 21st. The extravaganza will take place on December 8, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and will feature a variety of items available for purchase to be given as gifts with garage sale prices. This year’s shopping event will take place in the main hall of the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
Downtown Rock Springs URA announces November Volunteer of the Month
December 7, 2022 – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Amanda Bruder as their November Volunteer of the Month. Amanda spent several hours working with the URA to stuff the 100 stockings given away on Plaid Friday and the 100 gift bags given away on Small Business Saturday.
Standard Motor annual Stuff the Bus is set to be better than ever
Rock Springs, Wyoming – For the third year in a row, Standard Motor in Rock Springs is hosting its Stuff the Bus event. A full-size Le Bus is parked in the parking lot of the auto dealership at 1154 Dewar Drive, to stuff full of toy donations until December 22.
Memorial Hospital Foundation announces the 9th Red Tie Gala
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce that the 9th Red Tie Gala is set for February 4, 2023; tickets and sponsorships are currently available. “It’s been three years since we’ve had an in-person Red Tie Gala,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are so excited to get back to live events and to see our community come together again in support of our local healthcare heroes.”
Barbara Hartley (January 16, 1936 – December 4, 2022)
Barbara Hartley, age 86, died peacefully at her home in Rock Springs Wyoming on December 4, 2022, with her family by her side, under the care of Sweetwater County Hospice. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 5:30 PM Friday, December 9, 2022 at Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Marlene McFadden (April 27, 1940 – November 29, 2022)
Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Board to Review Weapons Policies
ROCK SPRINGS — Safety protocols concerning weapons on the hospital grounds was a main topic of discussion this week during the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting. The Board discussed policies that would prohibit employees, visitors, and patients from bringing weapons into the hospital. The hospital’s current workplace violence...
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
Carbon Capture coming to Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on December 6, 2022, a presentation was given by Carbon Capture Inc. about potentially establishing a carbon capture site in Sweetwater County. Project Bison has been in the works to take root in Wyoming with the goal of storing CO2 emissions through a process called direct air capture (DAC). DAC essentially involves pulling CO2 from the air over a solvent or pellet. Once the solvent is saturated, it is then heated up to about 86 degrees releasing pure CO2, which is then transferred to large storage containers and moved underground.
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
23 Year Old Utah Man Dies in Collision Near Rock Springs
A Utah man, 23, is dead following a vehicle collision in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near mile marker 129 on I-80, near Rock Springs. The patrol says the driver was eastbound on I-80 when the they lost control...
City Councils meeting in regular sessions tonight
December 6, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions at their respective City Halls tonight. The meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Green River City Council will also meet in a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. concerning Project...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 6 – December 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 7, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming north-northeast in the morning. Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10 pm and 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
