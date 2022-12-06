Read full article on original website
WMBF
‘The Christmas they deserve’: S.C. high school football players provide shopping spree for kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for a number of young students in the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday. Players selected for Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl took a break from practicing to accompany students on a Christmas shopping spree at Target. “So we have 88 players,...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: CCU music class changes tune to inspire diversity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From velvety notes to more upbeat ones, classical music tells a story. But, some Coastal Carolina University music students believe they tell the same story. “A lot of music that we play in our repertoire is dead, old white men and as fun as that...
abccolumbia.com
Former Gamecock OL Stanley named Head Varsity Football Coach, Athletic Director at Dillon Christian
Donell Stanley, former Latta star and Gamecock offensive lineman, was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian. Stanley becomes the man in charge after Christian Wolfe decided to stepped down prior to the start of the season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gives the latest on his recruiting situation
South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers capped a sensational senior season Saturday night in leading South Florence to the 4A State Championship over Northwestern for the school’s first title. Sellers completed 10-14 passes for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 192 yards and a score. He accounted for 452 of the Bruins’ 583 total yards.
ESPN reveals announcers for Birmingham Bowl between ECU, Coastal Carolina
ESPN on Wednesday revealed the announcing crews for all of its bowl games on its platforms, including the 2022 Birmingham Bowl between East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, set for a Tuesday. Dec. 27 telecast on ESPN at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tiffany Greene will have play-by-play coverage, with Jay Walker as...
myhorrynews.com
Fans' Choice awards recognize Horry County's high school football talent
The readers of MyHorryNews.com recognized the top football talent in Horry County this week with the 2022 Fans’ Choice Awards. Each year, the website’s readers vote for their top players in the county. Fans also choose the best band, best mascot and best dance team, among other categories.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
live5news.com
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
Coastal Observer
Former educator picked to chair school board
Members of the Georgetown County School Board told Bill Gaskins he was the right man to be the next chairman. After much contemplation and prayer, Gaskins agreed to accept the nomination and was unanimously elected on Tuesday night. The support of his fellow board members was humbling, said Gaskins, who...
Horry County substitute teacher fired over ‘inappropriate’ conversations with students, unprofessional behavior, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher in Horry County has been fired after allegedly having “inappropriate” conversations with students and other unprofessional behavior, according to a district spokesperson. Shane Cacho, a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, was “terminated from his employment” effect on Oct. 31, spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. A Myrtle […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina University band prepares for London New Year's Day Parade
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University band students will head to London this month. The Chanticleer Regiment Marching Band was invited to be in the London New Year’s Day Parade. The band director said 87 students will make the trip, and many of the students haven’t ever...
drifttravel.com
Reckless Driving Accidents: Myrtle Beach Laws To Consider When Filing a Claim
Were you involved in a reckless driving accident in Myrtle Beach? If the other driver was driving recklessly or you made a major mistake when driving, there are specific laws in Myrtle Beach to consider before you file a claim with your car insurance company. South Carolina law defines reckless...
WMBF
300 Myrtle Beach kindergarteners to perform in Christmas choir concert
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 300 kindergarten students from Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School will perform a Christmas concert Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Kim Osborn is the music teacher at the school and helps organize the performance. There are 12 kindergarten classes overall. “I love...
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens taking name suggestions for newborn goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Brookgreen Gardens is asking for help to name a pair of newborn goats. In a Facebook post Thursday, Brookgreen said the boy and girl Spanish goats were born Dec. 6, but now need names “filled with holiday cheer.”. Brookgreen is taking suggestions in the...
myhorrynews.com
A uniter: Little River native remembered for his talent and kind demeanor
Thick-rimmed glasses, a full smile only showing his top teeth and dancing, lots of dancing, were only a few things that set Devonte Grant apart from his many peers, his many peers who adored him. A Little River native, Grant grew up near Coastal Carolina University, where he would, at...
WMBF
Groups offering free legal assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -When Hurricane Ian swept through South Carolina, the governor’s office said it destroyed 17 homes, badly damaged hundreds more, and cost state and local agencies more than $25 million. Individual homeowners and renters and other folks who live here have also felt the impact of the...
