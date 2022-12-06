ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

This Is Carolina: CCU music class changes tune to inspire diversity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From velvety notes to more upbeat ones, classical music tells a story. But, some Coastal Carolina University music students believe they tell the same story. “A lot of music that we play in our repertoire is dead, old white men and as fun as that...
CONWAY, SC
Coastal Observer

Former educator picked to chair school board

Members of the Georgetown County School Board told Bill Gaskins he was the right man to be the next chairman. After much contemplation and prayer, Gaskins agreed to accept the nomination and was unanimously elected on Tuesday night. The support of his fellow board members was humbling, said Gaskins, who...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County substitute teacher fired over ‘inappropriate’ conversations with students, unprofessional behavior, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher in Horry County has been fired after allegedly having “inappropriate” conversations with students and other unprofessional behavior, according to a district spokesperson. Shane Cacho, a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, was “terminated from his employment” effect on Oct. 31, spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. A Myrtle […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens taking name suggestions for newborn goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Brookgreen Gardens is asking for help to name a pair of newborn goats. In a Facebook post Thursday, Brookgreen said the boy and girl Spanish goats were born Dec. 6, but now need names “filled with holiday cheer.”. Brookgreen is taking suggestions in the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

