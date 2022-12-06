Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
therealdeal.com
Related proposes 1,500-room resort in Hudson Yards casino bid
Related Companies detailed its big plans for the next phase of Hudson Yards development as part of its casino bid. The firm’s casino proposal for the western portion of its $25 billion project on the west side of Manhattan, centers around a 1,500-room resort, CEO Jeff Blau told Bloomberg TV. Related is partnering with Wynn Resorts on the casino bid.
NBC New York
Manhattan Renters Face Sticker Shock With Average Rent at $5,200
The median rent for a Manhattan apartment in November hit $4,033, up from $3,964 in October, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The average rent, which is often skewed by luxury sales, fell slightly for the month but is still up 19% over last year, hitting $5,249 in November.
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
New York Post
Castle with ties to Old Hollywood outside Manhattan lists for $1.64M
A five-bedroom, six-bathroom castle situated 30 minutes outside of Manhattan has hit the market for $1.64 million. Known as Villa Keen, the estate is located in the Westchester town of Irvington, N.Y., and was built back in 1929. Standing on 2.43 acres of land, features include a stately stone pillar...
Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking
It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
These 2 brothers from Staten Island have a knack for helping people get out of debt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It all started when family members of Adem Selita, 31, and Dino Selita, 42, were struggling to pay off their credit card debt. After helping some family members and friends, the Selita brothers, who reside in Dongan Hills, seemed to develop a knack for solving people’s debt problems -- so much so they made it their career. But after working for well-known debt relief companies in Manhattan, the Selitas saw an opportunity to branch out on their own.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC rent-stabilized one-bedroom rentals for under $2,600 a month
Landing a rent-stabilized apartment has long been a way to make living in New York City much more affordable. That’s because rent increases for these apartments are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board. The current limit is 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases. You’re also guaranteed a lease renewal, and you can’t be kicked out as long as you pay your rent and don’t break the rules of your lease. (That's a big contrast with market-rate apartments, where landlords can hike rents as much as they want or opt not to renew your lease for no reason.)
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
One of Brooklyn’s oldest homes, asking $4M, faces a murky future
It’s been called the best preserved Dutch Colonial landmark in Brooklyn — a storied farmhouse predating the American Revolution. Over its more than two and a half centuries, the elegantly proportioned Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead — with its gently curved roof, dormer windows and columned porch perched incongruously amid the humming traffic and bustling apartment blocks of the borough’s Madison section — has housed only three families since 1766. But to the dismay of local preservationists, that’s now history. Emptied of its antiques, damaged by vandalism and in a state of disrepair, the historic property, now priced at $4 million, faces an uncertain future as...
NYPD investigating brick attack outside Manhattan Kosher deli
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s Midtown South Precinct are investigating an assault that took place outside a popular Manhattan Kosher Deli last month. Today, police are once again asking the public to help them identify the suspect in the attack. The assault happened on November 11th at around 5:20 pm. The suspect, identified as a black male with long hair and a beard, attacked a 48-year-old male victim, striking him in the head with a brick. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect in the attack to call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip The post NYPD investigating brick attack outside Manhattan Kosher deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn deli workers beaten in attempted ice cream robbery
The victims, two men ages 47 and 49, were working at a deli on Franklin Avenue, near Lincoln Place, in Crown Heights last Friday afternoon when three robbers entered just before 1:30 p.m. and attacked them.
NBC New York
Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station
A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
therealdeal.com
Adams announces “moonshot” goal: 500K new NYC homes
Mayor Eric Adams has changed his mind about numerical housing targets. The mayor announced Thursday a “moonshot” goal of creating 500,000 homes over the next decade. Adams previously declined to set unit-based housing goals, which was a hallmark of the de Blasio and Bloomberg administrations. A key difference...
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops
Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
therealdeal.com
The conspiracy theories plaguing real estate
Forget what you learned about the birds and the bees. Some people are convinced that well-off New Yorkers are products of real estate, not biology: They simply materialize when a developer builds market-rate housing. This is like saying babies are delivered by a stork, but it’s what passes for real...
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
