Hertz Will Pay $168M to Settle Wrongful Arrests for Bogus Stolen Rental Cars
Adobe StockSince 2020, hundreds of Hertz customers were wrongfully pulled over and arrested, after false claims of their rentals being stolen.
Hertz To Pay $168 Million To Settle False Theft Report With Rental Customers
Hertz announced today that it has agreed to settle 364 pending claims relating to its alleged issuing of false theft reports against its customers. The company will pay $168 million by the end of the year to resolve these disputes. The rental agency says that the agreement will settle about...
Uber Driver Forced to Kick Woman Out of His Car After Her Boyfriend Canceled Ride Mid-Trip
TikToker @eddieneverready uploads tons of clips on the popular social media platform that shows what it's like being a full-time ride-share driver for services like Uber and Lyft. Since he makes his living off of taxi-ing folks around all day, he has his rig outfitted with a dash cam, which has several benefits for drivers.
Hertz Reaches a Car Theft Settlement in the Millions
Hertz Global Holdings, the parent company of rental car company Hertz and other car rental brands, has reached a settlement in court. The company announced the settlement on Dec. 5, 2022, of nearly 400 pending claims related to vehicle theft reporting. Here’s what’s going on with the Hertz car theft settlement.
Hertz To Pay $168 Million to Hundreds of Victims Who Claimed They Were Falsely Arrested While Driving Rental Cars
Over the summer, over 300 customers claimed that the rental car company was falsely reporting their rented vehicles as stolen.
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested
Car rental giant Hertz announced a $168 million settlement to resolve numerous lawsuits against the company by customers who claim they were wrongly detained for driving stolen vehicles.
Hertz Settles Car Theft Lawsuits
People who were arrested and more are getting a payout, finally…. As we covered before, a few dozen Hertz customers filed suit earlier this year after the rental company filed police reports stating those customers stole vehicles they rented. That has resulted in a torrent of negative publicity for the company, which is fighting against ride-sharing and car-sharing services after going through bankruptcy recently. It seems the pressure might have helped influence the decision to settle out of court rather than let the sordid details of innocent people being arrested for a crime they didn’t commit, allegedly.
8 Steps to Follow If Your Rental Car Is Involved In an Accident
Driving a car is both a significant responsibility and a privilege — not a right — as one operates a large machine which is capable of causing damage and either injuring or killing a person or an animal when not used properly. Plenty of things are needed for and while traveling — and an accident with a rented motor vehicle is certainly not one of them.
