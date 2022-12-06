ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertz To Pay $168 Million To Settle False Theft Report With Rental Customers

Hertz announced today that it has agreed to settle 364 pending claims relating to its alleged issuing of false theft reports against its customers. The company will pay $168 million by the end of the year to resolve these disputes. The rental agency says that the agreement will settle about...
Hertz Reaches a Car Theft Settlement in the Millions

Hertz Global Holdings, the parent company of rental car company Hertz and other car rental brands, has reached a settlement in court. The company announced the settlement on Dec. 5, 2022, of nearly 400 pending claims related to vehicle theft reporting. Here’s what’s going on with the Hertz car theft settlement.
Hertz Settles Car Theft Lawsuits

People who were arrested and more are getting a payout, finally…. As we covered before, a few dozen Hertz customers filed suit earlier this year after the rental company filed police reports stating those customers stole vehicles they rented. That has resulted in a torrent of negative publicity for the company, which is fighting against ride-sharing and car-sharing services after going through bankruptcy recently. It seems the pressure might have helped influence the decision to settle out of court rather than let the sordid details of innocent people being arrested for a crime they didn’t commit, allegedly.
