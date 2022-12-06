Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered
The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
WTOP
Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings
After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
WTOP
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station
Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police. A 15-year-old boy who...
WTOP
Road closures, parking restrictions set to begin in DC for U.S. Africa Leaders Summit
The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit runs from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. And because the event is considered a “National Special Security Event,” it will disrupt traffic around the convention center for days before and after the event. Emergency No Parking rules...
WTOP
Last of RFK’s iconic orange seats to be removed
It’s the end of an era as the last orange seats will be removed and put up for sale at RFK Stadium during a ceremony with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Events DC, which is hosting the sale, said it is part of a “Farewell RFK” effort meant to “celebrate and honor the legacy of D.C.’s most iconic sports and concert venue” before the stadium is demolished.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. leaders approve plan to study the impacts of illegal segregation
The Board of Supervisors in Loudoun County, Virginia, approved funding for a study looking at the impacts of illegal segregation, which occurred in the county for 14 years after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case. The study will be conducted by the University of Virginia’s Center for...
WTOP
Firefighter injured in Northwest DC blaze
A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a building fire in Northwest. D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of U Street just before 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a...
WTOP
Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash
A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent
Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
WTOP
Sailing into the holiday season in Frederick, MD
This content is provided by the Tourism Council of Frederick. Tucked away in the heart of Frederick, Maryland, you’ll find one of the most unique winter light displays in the United States. A stroll along Carroll Creek Park in the city’s historic district will bring you alongside more than two dozen lighted and decorated sailboats, moored in the cold waters of the man-made canal. Sailing Through the Winter Solstice has become a beloved winter tradition in Downtown Frederick, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each winter. Yet, this winter light show is much more than just a fleet of adorable boats.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officially renames Lee District in a move away from Confederate past
The Fairfax, Virginia, County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Lee District as the Franconia District on Tuesday. The board originally voted on the name change decision in June, and formally adopted the changes after a public hearing Tuesday. The change will result in name changes for other facilities that...
WTOP
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash
A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
WTOP
1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting
Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
WTOP
FBI agent shoots, kills man inside DC Metro station
An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man Wednesday evening inside the Metro Center Metro station, in D.C. Troy Bullock, 28, was killed in the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a Red Line platform, the D.C. police said Thursday. Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict...
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
WTOP
VIDEO: Montgomery Co. police release video of suspects vandalizing historic Black church
Police released surveillance video of a group of people caught vandalizing a historic Black church in Montgomery County, Maryland, in hopes it can help lead to an arrest. The dark, grainy video shows seven individuals, with flashlights, outside the modest, white-painted church on Seven Locks Road in Potomac, before the break in.
WTOP
Suitland High School on lockdown after student shot outside
A ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, Prince George’s County Public Schools said. The school is on lockdown at this time. The student was shot in an altercation near the football stadium at the school, in the 5200 block...
