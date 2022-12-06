ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Speed limit near Battlefield High School to be lowered

The Prince William County School Board approved a plan Wednesday that would lower the speed limit near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, where a handful of pedestrians have been struck in recent years. Board members signed off on the proposal to reduce the posted speed at James Madison Highway...
HAYMARKET, VA
WTOP

Metro GM ‘sick and tired of gun violence’ after shootings

After the second shooting at a Metro station in about 15 hours, Metro’s general manager says he’s had enough of gun violence inside and outside his system. “I’m sick and tired of gun violence,” Metro GM Randy Clarke told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington Thursday afternoon. “I know the mayor’s sick and tired of it; a bunch of other people are speaking out.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

3 people shot at Benning Road Metro station

Three people were shot, including one critically, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C., Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 9 a.m., after a fight broke out among a group of juveniles, according to D.C. police and Metro Transit Police. A 15-year-old boy who...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Last of RFK’s iconic orange seats to be removed

It’s the end of an era as the last orange seats will be removed and put up for sale at RFK Stadium during a ceremony with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Events DC, which is hosting the sale, said it is part of a “Farewell RFK” effort meant to “celebrate and honor the legacy of D.C.’s most iconic sports and concert venue” before the stadium is demolished.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Firefighter injured in Northwest DC blaze

A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a building fire in Northwest. D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of U Street just before 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run after checking on drivers in crash

A highway construction worker was struck and killed on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent

Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
WTOP

Sailing into the holiday season in Frederick, MD

This content is provided by the Tourism Council of Frederick. Tucked away in the heart of Frederick, Maryland, you’ll find one of the most unique winter light displays in the United States. A stroll along Carroll Creek Park in the city’s historic district will bring you alongside more than two dozen lighted and decorated sailboats, moored in the cold waters of the man-made canal. Sailing Through the Winter Solstice has become a beloved winter tradition in Downtown Frederick, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each winter. Yet, this winter light show is much more than just a fleet of adorable boats.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?

Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

FBI agent shoots, kills man inside DC Metro station

An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man Wednesday evening inside the Metro Center Metro station, in D.C. Troy Bullock, 28, was killed in the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a Red Line platform, the D.C. police said Thursday. Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Suitland High School on lockdown after student shot outside

A ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, Prince George’s County Public Schools said. The school is on lockdown at this time. The student was shot in an altercation near the football stadium at the school, in the 5200 block...
FORESTVILLE, MD

