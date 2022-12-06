This content is provided by the Tourism Council of Frederick. Tucked away in the heart of Frederick, Maryland, you’ll find one of the most unique winter light displays in the United States. A stroll along Carroll Creek Park in the city’s historic district will bring you alongside more than two dozen lighted and decorated sailboats, moored in the cold waters of the man-made canal. Sailing Through the Winter Solstice has become a beloved winter tradition in Downtown Frederick, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each winter. Yet, this winter light show is much more than just a fleet of adorable boats.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO