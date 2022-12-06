Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids City Commission to meet at a different time next year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a bid to make meetings more accessible to those who work at night, Grand Rapids City Commission will hold half of its regular meetings next year at 2 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. “We’ve heard from members in the community that they aren’t available...
Portage park gets $500,000 grant to fund improvements
PORTAGE, MI — The city of Portage is set to receive a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to support planned improvements to Lexington Green Park. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan DNR announced Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the park was among 13 community parks, trails...
Portage to expand South Cemetery after purchasing seven acres
PORTAGE, MI — Plans are in motion to acquire seven acres of property to expand one of the city of Portage’s two active cemeteries. The Portage City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase the acreage, located at 321 E. Osterhout Ave. for $148,000. The property backs up to the east side of the city’s South Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of South Westnedge and East Osterhout avenues.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
‘It helps keeps me sane’ man says of volunteer-run shelter for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Last year at this time I was very suicidal,” said Erik Meersma. “This year not so much. This is saving my sanity.”. Meersma is speaking about a community warming shelter that is open twice weekly from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the gymnasium of the Salvation Army.
Calls mount for update on investigation of KDPS chief
It's been nearly four months since the city of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations. Since then, little has been released about the investigation, drawing criticism from some Kalamazoo citizens.
Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
Boil water advisory for Kalamazoo neighborhood
Water infrastructure maintenance has prompted a boil water advisory in the Burke Acres neighborhood of Kalamazoo.
Three Rivers Commercial-News paper shuts down for good
A century-old newspaper that covers the Three Rivers area is shutting down for good.
Grand Rapids businesses push for safety downtown, others worry about criminalization of poverty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At a Tuesday night meeting, Grand Rapids city leaders responded to a letter from the Chamber of Commerce. The letter was signed by more than 100 business owners and community members concerned for the health and safety of everyone downtown. They're pushing for the adoption...
Kalamazoo County farm challenges court order that ceased commercial operations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A Comstock Township farm that was ordered to cease commercial operations after being found in violation of multiple zoning ordinances is fighting back. Soil Friends, which sells Christmas trees, hard cider and other items on their Comstock Township property near Galesburg, at 1701 N. 33rd...
4 Kalamazoo Area Businesses That Have/Had Operated for 100+ Years
In this day and age, seeing a business that has been in business for 20+ years feels impressive. At least to me. Withstanding the fluctuating economy, change in consumer demands, and a pandemic on top of all of that has to be tough. And yet, there are many businesses that have endured.
Review prompts push for culture change at Texas Township fire department
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The culture at the Texas Township Fire Department was preventing it from moving from a good to great department, a review found. Department leaders and the township are working to change the culture, township Supervisor Nick Loeks said. The township hired McGrath Consulting Group to...
Riverfront property just south of amphitheater site in Grand Rapids to be sold by city
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids wants to sell two properties it owns on the city’s Southwest Side, including one riverfront parcel on Market Avenue south of a proposed 12,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. The city’s Economic Development Project Team approved city staff’s request Tuesday to appraise...
abc57.com
The whirlpool food program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Whirlpool along with the Southwest Community Action Agency is holding their seventh annual food sharing program. They work together to distribute around 400 boxes of food and turkeys to local families every Christmas. Since its founding 7-years ago, the program's helped over two thousand eight hundred families...
Nurses union votes to strike if agreement can’t be reached with Kalamazoo hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI — Nurses working under an expired contract at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo voted Tuesday to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike if necessary. Of the members who voted, 86% voted in favor of the resolution, though only a simple majority was...
240-unit apartment development coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Site work is expected to begin Dec. 19 on a 240-unit workforce housing development near the corner of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Maynard Avenue NW. The project, known as HoM Flats at Maynard, is being developed by Wyoming-based Magnus Capital Partners. It will consist of seven buildings containing a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
‘Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well,’ says head of regional economic development group
GAND RAPIDS, MI — The head of a regional economic development groups said 2022 has been a strong year for West Michigan’s economy, with commitments by employers to create or retain 1,133 jobs and $194 million in capital investment. “Given everything we’ve gone through over the last two...
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0