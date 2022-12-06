ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Portage park gets $500,000 grant to fund improvements

PORTAGE, MI — The city of Portage is set to receive a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to support planned improvements to Lexington Green Park. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan DNR announced Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the park was among 13 community parks, trails...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Portage to expand South Cemetery after purchasing seven acres

PORTAGE, MI — Plans are in motion to acquire seven acres of property to expand one of the city of Portage’s two active cemeteries. The Portage City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to purchase the acreage, located at 321 E. Osterhout Ave. for $148,000. The property backs up to the east side of the city’s South Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of South Westnedge and East Osterhout avenues.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

The whirlpool food program

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Whirlpool along with the Southwest Community Action Agency is holding their seventh annual food sharing program. They work together to distribute around 400 boxes of food and turkeys to local families every Christmas. Since its founding 7-years ago, the program's helped over two thousand eight hundred families...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

240-unit apartment development coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Site work is expected to begin Dec. 19 on a 240-unit workforce housing development near the corner of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Maynard Avenue NW. The project, known as HoM Flats at Maynard, is being developed by Wyoming-based Magnus Capital Partners. It will consist of seven buildings containing a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

