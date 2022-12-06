ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bobby Bones Show

Lunchbox Tried To Buy ’12 Days of Christmas’ Gifts

By Lauren Smith
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNgSX_0jZ2lg2500

Lunchbox doesn't think the Bobby Bones Show has been in the Christmas spirit, so he thought he’d cheer us up and called a store trying to buy the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ gifts from the song.

He called a department store and asked for:

  • 12 Drummers drumming
  • 11 Pipers piping
  • 10 Lords-a-leaping
  • 9 Ladies dancing
  • 8 Maids-a-milking
  • 7 Swans-a-swimming
  • 6 Geese-a-laying
  • 5 Gold rings
  • 4 Colly birds
  • 3 French hens
  • 2 Turtle doves
  • 1 Partridge in a pear tree

The store didn’t have any of those available and didn’t think any store would have them. He told the employee on the phone that he wasn’t sure what to get his wife anymore since that’s what she wrote on her Christmas wish list. The employee ended up hanging up on him.

Bobby Bones suggested that he call again but not sing the song. He said to just ask for those gifts normally and maybe the employee won’t think they’re being pranked by a caroler.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SheKnows

12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over

Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, and shopping for what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does. To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30,...
Tracey Folly

Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
People

90 Day Fiance's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed a baby boy after tying the knot in July 2019 The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday. Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer. "We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him...
The Guardian

Get into the Christmas spirit with edible baubles

I’ve been really enjoying Chococo’s Festive Collection, £12.50 for a box of nine filled chocolates (other sizes available) with centres such as Spiced Rum (so good: raisins marinated in Two Drifters rum), Gingerbread Caramel, Tawny Port and Fig (it’s all in the name). This is a great, seasonally named, box to give to someone you really like, but also a fantastic passive- aggressive present for someone who likes to squirrel away gifts and re-purpose them – because unless they act fast, they can’t! While you’re there, Chococo also does a very nice oat ‘milk’ Christmas Bauble filled with honeycomb chocolates, £13.50, and all vegan. Luckily, these are not foil wrapped, so you’re not tempted to hang them – you have to eat them.
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy