Colorado State

Colorado Gives day encourages support of nonprofits

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(COLORADO) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Coloradians are encouraged to donate to thousands of charities through Colorado Gives 365 with Colorado Gives Day.

Started in 2010 by the Community First Foundation , Colorado Gives Day is a day to encourage people to donate to charities online.

According to Colorado Give’s website, the statewide movement had raised $362 million for nonprofits across the state since 2010.

Colorado Gives website compiles thousands of charities into one place allowing prospective donors to have objective and up-to-date information about Colorado nonprofits and donate in the same place.

This year Community First Foundation along with its partners have a $1.4 Million Incentive Fund to boost donations.

Colorado Gives said, all donations from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6 will be counted towards a nonprofit’s Colorado Gives Day total, and will get a boost from the incentive fund.

