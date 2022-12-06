ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Motown comes to Melbourne as Evans Center holds winter fundraiser

By J.D. Gallop, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riTU5_0jZ2lVGy00

Depending on the time, “BINGO!” might be the word of choice heard at the Evans Center on Wednesday mornings.

“We love ourselves a good bingo game,” said Mary Baker, a longtime South Melbourne resident. She organizes the Seniors Fun Spot group that regularly meets at Evans, a community center that opened in 2019 to bolster services, including a grocery store and medical appointments, for the neighborhood of Powell Subdivision and Driskell Heights.

Every week, the group engages in games and other activities, including workshops geared toward older residents on such topics as diabetes prevention and financial planning, along with a free Evans Market deli breakfast sponsored by the Sunshine Health Foundation. During the summer, the center opens its doors to feed dozens of children who otherwise might not have a meal.

Now, the center is asking for the greater Brevard community’s help by supporting their Motown “Magic Moments” Winter Concert, their main fundraiser for the year. Funds from the concert will help the center, with its Florida-style architecture, maintain programs serving youth, older residents and those with other needs, center officials say.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Florida Institute of Technology's Gleason Performing Arts Center, 150 W. University Blvd., Melbourne. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at https://www.evanscenter.org/motown or in person at the center, located at 1361 Florida Ave NE, Palm Bay.

Concertgoers will experience an evening of buoyant Motown from the catalog of Marvin Gaye and classic R&B hits mixed in with popular holiday standards like "This Christmas" from Donny Hathaway and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." The songs, featuring a live band, will be performed by vocalists Theo Peoples, Joe Coleman and Joe Blunt, all former lead singers of such groups as the Temptations, Four Tops and The Drifters. Carl Lewis, a local, renowned saxophonist, will open the concert.

“We are so excited for this year’s event. It’ll be extra special since we’ll be bringing the winter concert to Florida Tech for the first time,” said Susan Phillips-Hardison, center director.

“Guests will enjoy an evening of old-school Motown music and holiday melodies and have an opportunity to sample food from Evans Market catering."

The Evans Market - which includes a hot foods deli and fresh produce - averages about 25,000 customers annually, the majority of shoppers directly from the surrounding, working-class neighborhood. An on-site clinic is operated through Evans’ partnership with Brevard Health Alliance.

“This is a mix of retirees, seniors and single-parent families, as well as extended generational families who come to Evans for easily accessible hot meals and everyday groceries,” Phillips-Hardison said.

“In addition, many members of our Evans community live paycheck to paycheck and face transportation challenges. Evans provides the only walkable access to a community center, grocery store, and health clinic, all in one location."

Lynn Brockwell-Carey, executive director of Neighbor Up Brevard, a Melbourne-based nonprofit organization that partners with Evans, said the Motown “Magic Moments” concert is a fantastic event for all ages.

“Also, 100 percent of the concert’s proceeds go directly to Evans Center to help fund the Evans Community Market as well as educational and community programs,” Brockwell-Carey said.

For information on the Evans Center: www.evanscenter.org. For information on the benefit concert: Susan Phillips-Hardison at 321- 216-6909 or Lynn Brockwell-Carey at 321-591-6683.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Fort Pierce after-school program changing lives

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A group on the Treasure Coast is getting big recognition for its work of transforming the lives of young people. What started as a simple program run out of a home is now running out of space. And kids who are helped by the program hope it can carry on.
FORT PIERCE, FL
vieravoice.com

Space Coast K-9 Competition puts on quite a show

Hailey Goetz with K-9 Ewart recorded the fastest time on the Law Enforcement/Military Obstacle Course on Nov. 19 during the annual Space Coast K-9 Competition at the USSSA Space Coast Complex. Ethan Marquis and K-9 Turbo placed second. Lauren Donaldson and K-9 Zepplin won the Law Enforcement Hardest Dog competition...
MELBOURNE, FL
edmidentity.com

Adult Art Club Is on a Mission to Highlight Melbourne’s Scene

Adult Art Club brings a voice to the underground, aiming to make a home for creatives through music, art, and fashion with their new project. From the minds of Matthew Kopp of Running Touch and Zac Waters comes Adult Art Club (AAC), a collaborative new project. Their productions are experimental, dark, and raw, perfect for sets played in secret locations where dancefloor patrons exist without abandon. They seek to create authentic connections with their music to fashion and art, specifically within Melbourne’s scene, by directly supporting and promoting artists and designers. AAC is a community for creative expression and collaboration.
MELBOURNE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

New York teen drowns off Florida beach day before 18th birthday

LATHAM, N.Y. — A vacation to Florida turned into tragedy Saturday when a New York teen drowned while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean a day before her 18th birthday. Danielle Marceline, 17, of Lansingburgh, drowned while swimming off Cocoa Beach when she was caught in rough seas and pulled underwater by the ocean’s current, at about 1 p.m. EST, the Albany Times Union reported. One of the teen’s friends, Mary Doyle, was rescued by the lifeguards, according to a statement from the Lansingburgh Central School District, where Marceline previously attended.
COCOA BEACH, FL
wfit.org

Brevard Zoo Celebrates Improvements and the Launch of Aquarium Campaign

The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Body found on beach in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a body was found on Paradise Beach in Melbourne Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said the body was floating not too far from the shore at the north end of the beach. Two surfers said they pulled it ashore.
MELBOURNE, FL
People

Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'

The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended.  The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

'Colorblind' code of conduct advocated for in Brevard Schools talks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Public School Board chair Matt Susin says he wants to include civil rights and community leaders into the code of conduct discussion. Civil rights leaders and community activists are advocating for a code of conduct in Brevard County's Public Schools that won't discriminate against Hispanic and Black students.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
itinyhouses.com

Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances

If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy