Major crash closes I-44 at Springfield, Mo.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT is reporting a major crash has closed I-44 west near the 71 mile marker on Tuesday morning about 5:40 a.m.

Westbound lanes are being diverted off I-44 at Chestnut Expressway, 72 mile marker.

The closure is estimated at 5-6 hour clean-up.

We are working to determine details of the crash that involved a tractor trailer and other vehicles.

Willard Fire, Republic Fire and Springfield Fire were on scene according to initial reports.

