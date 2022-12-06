ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Major crash closes I-44 at Springfield, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT is reporting a major crash has closed I-44 west near the 71 mile marker on Tuesday morning about 5:40 a.m.

Westbound lanes are being diverted off I-44 at Chestnut Expressway, 72 mile marker.

The closure is estimated at 5-6 hour clean-up.

We are working to determine details of the crash that involved a tractor trailer and other vehicles.

Willard Fire, Republic Fire and Springfield Fire were on scene according to initial reports.

KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
