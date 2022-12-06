ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

bcdemocrat.com

David L. Weddle

David L. Weddle, age 79 passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022 at his home in Helmsburg. He was a life-long resident of Brown County. David was born Dec. 16, 1942 in Brown County, to his parents, the late Clarence A. and Goldie E. (Richards) Weddle. He attended Helmsburg High School.
HELMSBURG, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Jay Dale Hoffmeister

Jay Dale Hoffmeister, 62, of Brown County, Ind. passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1960 in Helena, Mont. the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Hoffmeister. Jay worked for many years as a supervisor at Falcon Industries, where he was very well respected...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana women’s hoops remain perfect

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Nine games in to the season and beginning big ten play, Indiana University’s women’s hoops remain undefeated. The Hoosiers sit at 9-0, one of the best starts in program history. This week they moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, tying the program’s best ranking, which was in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker

In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Three Cornhuskers to fixate on for Indiana basketball on Wednesday

Coming off of their first loss of the season, No. 14 Indiana basketball needs to fixate on certain Cornhuskers in order to get things back on track on Wednesday. Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska are coming off of one of their best wins over the past 10 seasons, taking down No. 7 Creighton on the road, 63-53, on Sunday. It’s the Huskers’ highest-ranked win since taking down No. 3 Texas on February 19, 2011.
LINCOLN, NE
bcdemocrat.com

AIM Media Indiana names new publisher in Columbus

AIM Media Indiana LLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Clark as publisher at The Republic in Columbus, and as vice president and group publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. Clark succeeds Bud Hunt, who is retiring from the company at the end of this...
COLUMBUS, IN
The Spun

Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral

The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
INDIANA STATE
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Nov. 1-30

Cassandra Claesson, 35, Louisville, Ky. and Joshua Howe, 40, Louisville, Ky. Faith Taylor, 45, Nineveh and Anthony Couch, 54, Nineveh. Charles Stout, 33, Morgantown and Jessica Hensley, 29, Bargersville. Nov. 18. Charles Blevins, 26, Nineveh and Stefanie Walles, 26, Nineveh. Nov. 22. Jamie Cline, 41, Nashville and Melissa Taylor, 43,...
NASHVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Hillcrest will have a new restaurant in early 2023

Batesville, IN — Hillcrest Golf and Country Club has filled the pending void that will be left by the permanent closing of Izzy’s at the end of the month. Maxim @ Hillcrest is owned by Rushville native Mike Hartzler. He says menu options, services, and operating hours are...
BATESVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Brown County Homes

The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
archpaper.com

Historic Columbus, Indiana, building destroyed in weekend blaze

A raging fire over the weekend has destroyed an old building in Columbus, Indiana, the Midwest mecca for modern architecture. 422 Fifth Street in downtown Columbus, lost its roof, facade, and its structural integrity in the December 3 blaze. Fire officials believe the brick building, known to locals as the “Irwin Block,” is unsalvageable and will need to be demolished. At the time of the fire the commercial building housed mostly office space, including for a law firm, mortgage lender, and a photography studio.
COLUMBUS, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

