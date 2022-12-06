Read full article on original website
David L. Weddle
David L. Weddle, age 79 passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022 at his home in Helmsburg. He was a life-long resident of Brown County. David was born Dec. 16, 1942 in Brown County, to his parents, the late Clarence A. and Goldie E. (Richards) Weddle. He attended Helmsburg High School.
Fishers point guard Jalen Haralson continues the stellar start to his sophomore season
Jalen Haralson of Fishers High School continued the stellar start to his sophomore season with another strong performance. The 6-foot-6 class of 2025 point guard had 25 points, including three 3-pointers, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for Fishers on Tuesday night in a 60-58 overtime loss to traditional power Carmel in a battle of Class 4A top-10 teams.
Jay Dale Hoffmeister
Jay Dale Hoffmeister, 62, of Brown County, Ind. passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1960 in Helena, Mont. the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Hoffmeister. Jay worked for many years as a supervisor at Falcon Industries, where he was very well respected...
Indiana women’s hoops remain perfect
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Nine games in to the season and beginning big ten play, Indiana University’s women’s hoops remain undefeated. The Hoosiers sit at 9-0, one of the best starts in program history. This week they moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, tying the program’s best ranking, which was in […]
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
Three Cornhuskers to fixate on for Indiana basketball on Wednesday
Coming off of their first loss of the season, No. 14 Indiana basketball needs to fixate on certain Cornhuskers in order to get things back on track on Wednesday. Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska are coming off of one of their best wins over the past 10 seasons, taking down No. 7 Creighton on the road, 63-53, on Sunday. It’s the Huskers’ highest-ranked win since taking down No. 3 Texas on February 19, 2011.
Opening Line: Here's the Point Spread For Indiana's Game With Nebraska on Wednesday
Indiana has played well at home so far this season, and the Hoosiers are back at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night in a Big Ten game with Nebraska. Here's the latest on the point spread, with history against the number for both teams.
AIM Media Indiana names new publisher in Columbus
AIM Media Indiana LLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Clark as publisher at The Republic in Columbus, and as vice president and group publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. Clark succeeds Bud Hunt, who is retiring from the company at the end of this...
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
‘A love letter to Nashville’: New interactive mural completed, details Brown County life
A small crowd gathered in Coachlight Square last week just behind the Brown County Visitors Center, to witness the reveal of a new public art installation that highlights Brown County life. The work was created by local artist Mark Schmidt, who is also owner of Nashville Spice Co. He described...
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Nov. 1-30
Cassandra Claesson, 35, Louisville, Ky. and Joshua Howe, 40, Louisville, Ky. Faith Taylor, 45, Nineveh and Anthony Couch, 54, Nineveh. Charles Stout, 33, Morgantown and Jessica Hensley, 29, Bargersville. Nov. 18. Charles Blevins, 26, Nineveh and Stefanie Walles, 26, Nineveh. Nov. 22. Jamie Cline, 41, Nashville and Melissa Taylor, 43,...
WRBI Radio
Hillcrest will have a new restaurant in early 2023
Batesville, IN — Hillcrest Golf and Country Club has filled the pending void that will be left by the permanent closing of Izzy’s at the end of the month. Maxim @ Hillcrest is owned by Rushville native Mike Hartzler. He says menu options, services, and operating hours are...
Brown County Homes
archpaper.com
Historic Columbus, Indiana, building destroyed in weekend blaze
A raging fire over the weekend has destroyed an old building in Columbus, Indiana, the Midwest mecca for modern architecture. 422 Fifth Street in downtown Columbus, lost its roof, facade, and its structural integrity in the December 3 blaze. Fire officials believe the brick building, known to locals as the “Irwin Block,” is unsalvageable and will need to be demolished. At the time of the fire the commercial building housed mostly office space, including for a law firm, mortgage lender, and a photography studio.
WIBC.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead
STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State. For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
