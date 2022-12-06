Read full article on original website
aircargonews.net
IATA predicts 4% drop in air cargo volumes next year
Air cargo traffic is predicted to drop by a further 4% next year, while yields and revenues are also expected to weaken compared with this year’s levels. Speaking at the IATA Global Media Day, the airline association’s head of policy analysis Andrew Matters revealed its predictions for next year.
Investopedia
Airlines Anticipate a Return to Profit Next Year
Global airlines are predicting their first industry-wide profit next year since 2019 as air travel rebounds from COVID-19 restrictions. Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, but air travel has partially recovered. In a new report, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it now expects a net profit of $4.7 billion for the global industry next year, with more than 4 billion passengers set to fly. It had previously said only that profits were “within reach” in 2023. For 2022, IATA narrowed its forecast for industry-wide losses to $6.9 billion from $9.7 billion.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Airbus drops 2022 delivery forecast, softens output goal
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Tuesday abandoned a numerical forecast for jet deliveries and a date for its key production goal but maintained financial targets as it limped towards the end of a year haunted by disruption in factories and supply chains.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
gcaptain.com
Fitch: Container Shipping Outlook Deteriorates as Freight Rates Fall
The container shipping industry is likely to see significantly weaker profits next year as freight rates continue to normalize, says Fitch Ratings. Container freight rates have fallen sharply with supply chain pressure easing, which will lead to a weaker 2023 for liner operators compared to the past three years of the pandemic, the ratings agency said.
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
US West Texas Intermediate oil futures tanked 3.5% to their lowest settlement price this year at $74.25 a barrel, while international Brent crude futures settled 4% lower at $79.35 a barrel.
aircargonews.net
Hellmann and Logmore make tracking air cargo shipments easier
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Finnish startup Logmore are jointly launching a passive dynamic QR data tracker for cargo shipments. “Hellmann Smart QR” measures temperature, humidity, light and shocks. It generates a new QR code with each measurement, which is displayed on the device and can be downloaded via cell phone camera upon cargo arrival.
CNBC
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
CNBC
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
aircargonews.net
Changi takes multimodal approach to growth
Changi Airport Group (CAG) in Singapore is adopting an intermodal approach to business in an operating environment where capacity and demand have become a tense balancing act. Managing director for air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said the airport works with seaport operator PSA International at the Port of Singapore to optimise cargo flow in Singapore based on supply and demand.
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
aircargonews.net
Forwarders stick with short-term deals as air cargo volumes fall
Freight forwarders are continuing to opt for short-term airfreight deals as volumes and rates continue to decline. The latest statistics from Xeneta-owned CLIVE Data Services show that in November air cargo volumes declined 8% year on year and were down 2% on October, while the dynamic load factor – based on weight and space – was down five percentage points on last year at 61%.
Transport, food drive Brazil's November inflation rise of 0.41%
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 0.41% in November, below market forecasts of 0.53%, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
invezz.com
Balfour Beatty stock: A good buy after guidance boost
Balfour Beatty share price soared after it boosted its forward guidance. The company expects its order book and revenue to grow by 5%. It also expects to start a new shareholder return program in January. Balfour Beatty (LON: BBY) stock price cruised close to its highest level in more than...
aircargonews.net
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
UK inflation expectations match nine-year high: BoE survey
LONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next one to two years rose to their joint-highest level in nearly a decade and satisfaction with the Bank of England slid, according to a quarterly BoE survey.
