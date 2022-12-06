Global airlines are predicting their first industry-wide profit next year since 2019 as air travel rebounds from COVID-19 restrictions. Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, but air travel has partially recovered. In a new report, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it now expects a net profit of $4.7 billion for the global industry next year, with more than 4 billion passengers set to fly. It had previously said only that profits were “within reach” in 2023. For 2022, IATA narrowed its forecast for industry-wide losses to $6.9 billion from $9.7 billion.

3 DAYS AGO