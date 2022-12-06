The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.

