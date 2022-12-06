ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago

Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!

Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
'Frightful' Tyrannosaur with horns roamed America 76 million years ago

The fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex is often referred to as the 'King of the Dinosaurs'. But what came before it and how did it evolve to become the terrifying beast that it did?. Palaeontologists now think they are closer to having the answer after discovering the remains of a 'frightful' new species of tyrannosaur with horns around its eyes.
History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)

The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
Plastic Monument: Stonehenge Recreated in Milan Using 16,000 Discarded Bottles

Past generations of humans left behind some of the world’s most amazing monumental legacies, including projects so large and complex we still haven’t figured out how they managed to build them. The Great Sphinx of Giza, the Pantheon in Rome, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, the Ajanta Caves in India, and of course, England’s Stonehenge are just a few examples of stunning structures built with such skill and precision that they still stand today, many thousands of years later.
