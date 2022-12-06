Read full article on original website
Archeologists discover bodies were not relocated to new cemeteries in Florida | 60 Minutes
"The bodies were not removed,” Cardno archeologist Erin McKendry tells 60 Minutes. Black cemeteries that were said to be relocated for development projects in the 1950s have been uncovered under a parking lot, school and office building in Clearwater, Florida.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago
Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
Rare Ice Age fossils have been discovered along the Mississippi River belonging to the giant American lion.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
100 million-year-old fossil found in Australia is ‘Rosetta Stone’ of paleontology
Researchers say the first of its kind find could be key to more discoveries.
Sausage dogs could have been made to fight bears in the Colosseum of ancient Rome, archaeologists said
Sausage dogs were used for entertainment in the Roman Colosseum and may have been made to fight larger animals like bears, archaeologists said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Human Remains – an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!
Discover the Oldest Human Remains - an Astounding 233,000 Years Old!. We can learn a lot by unearthing old bones from our ancestors who roamed the earth thousands of years ago. We can begin to uncover the many mysteries surrounding our existence and help us understand the evolution of humans better.
msn.com
'Frightful' Tyrannosaur with horns roamed America 76 million years ago
The fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex is often referred to as the 'King of the Dinosaurs'. But what came before it and how did it evolve to become the terrifying beast that it did?. Palaeontologists now think they are closer to having the answer after discovering the remains of a 'frightful' new species of tyrannosaur with horns around its eyes.
tourcounsel.com
History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)
The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
Mystery Surrounds Ancient Nile Crocodile That’s Rumored To Have Eaten Over 300 People
A crocodile known as Gustave captured social media’s attention—not for the first time—after rumors reignited that it’s eaten 300+ people. More on the strange mystery below. The Daily Mail reports that the large Nile crocodile measures a massive 20 feet in length. It also, supposedly, weighs...
dornob.com
Plastic Monument: Stonehenge Recreated in Milan Using 16,000 Discarded Bottles
Past generations of humans left behind some of the world’s most amazing monumental legacies, including projects so large and complex we still haven’t figured out how they managed to build them. The Great Sphinx of Giza, the Pantheon in Rome, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, the Ajanta Caves in India, and of course, England’s Stonehenge are just a few examples of stunning structures built with such skill and precision that they still stand today, many thousands of years later.
The Lost Continent That Ended Up Being Part of America
Scientists have demonstrated that the Buffin Island samples matched rocks found in an ancient continent that split 150 million years ago after forming three billion years ago. This region "anchors" North America in part.
