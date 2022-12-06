ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsTalk 940 AM

Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.

Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christmas Home Tour, featuring The Borger Home

Mike and Lynnae Borger are from Amarillo, but moved to Pampa seven years ago when Mike felt the calling to join ministry. “We started attending church at Trinity in Amarillo and the job for pastor in Pampa opened up,” Borger said. “I felt that it was the next part of my life the Lord was opening up. When we got the call that we were to pastor the church here, we left our dream home we’d just built in Amarillo but haven’t regretted it for a second because we love this town and the people in it.”
PAMPA, TX
silverstreakonline.com

Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet

Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Owens Corning Blaze

Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 50 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 415 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 50 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,181 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
