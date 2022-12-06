ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons: Would this Bojan Bogdanovic trade really help?

The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team that has several useful veteran players, so it makes sense that they are going to be mentioned in trade rumors. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and even Cory Joseph could all help contending teams, so the Pistons are sure to be getting more calls as the trade deadline inches closer.
NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers

1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Lakers have ‘100 percent’ explored DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Bulls deal

see also Lakers weighing multiple trade options to help salvage season The Lakers have been models of volatility in recent seasons. Couple that with an underperforming team and the potential for a blockbuster exists. Enter the Bulls, who at 9-14 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, could find themselves as sellers this season. On a Nov. 29 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons proposed that the Bulls enter the trade market with a move that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to the Lakers. This week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said Simmons’ thoughts have at least been mulled over in Los Angeles. “I can...
Lakers vs. Raptors Preview: Making due without LeBron and AD

Update: On Wednesday morning, the Lakers declared that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be out against the Toronto Raptors. Patrick Beverley will additionally be doubtful with right knee soreness. Original story follows. Everyone has their own little remedies to deal with flu-like symptoms. Some have their choice of...
Recalibrating the Lakers’ Chances, Kawhi’s Underwhelming Return, and Inside the Hawks-Trae Drama

Verno and KOC discuss Kawhi Leonard’s return in last night’s Clippers win over Hornets (02:28). They debate whether his return was blown a little out of proportion before discussing the impressive Pacers’ win over the Warriors. The guys dive right into the drama in Atlanta surrounding the Hawks’ franchise player, Trae Young, and head coach Nate McMillan (17:02). After starting the season 2-10, the Lakers have won eight of their past 10 games with Anthony Davis playing out of his mind. The guys debate whether AD can continue to play this way while the team’s working LeBron James back into the fold (31:21). With the West wide open, can the Lakers recover from their disastrous start?
Lakers Vs. Raptors Preview: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Out In Second Of Back-To-Back

All of the odds are stacked against the Los Angeles Lakers as they head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis left last night’s contest in Cleveland due to flu-like symptoms and is out for this game. Additionally, LeBron James will also sit on this second night of a back-to-back with left ankle soreness while Patrick Beverley is doubtful with right knee soreness.
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market

The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
