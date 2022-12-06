Per Takoma Park Police: On Tuesday, December 6, at approximately 2:55 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 200 block of Ethan Allen Avenue for a report of stolen Christmas Trees. Six Christmas Trees, with a value of approximately $400, were stolen from the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department’s tree lot where they are having their annual fundraiser to raise money for fire department volunteer services. The theft occurred some time between December 5 or 6 between the hours of 8:00 pm and 4:30 am. The investigation continues under case #220053903. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please call us at 301-270-1100.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO