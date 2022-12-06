Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Center Memberships Will Be Free For County Residents in 2023
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store
Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
This week I began my second term as County Executive, and we have a new and historic County Council. This is the most diverse County Council we have ever had with six women, two black members, two Latino members and our first openly LGBTQ+ Council president, Evan Glass. I look forward to working with every member of the 20th Montgomery County Council on many pressing issues and challenges.
mocoshow.com
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget, With Next One on Monday, Dec. 12, in Germantown
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices and community partners are hosting hybrid forums to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Residents can attend most forums in person or view them via the internet.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Recognizes Employee Tom Baker for Heroism in Responding to Plane Crash in Gaithersburg
Montgomery Parks recognized Montgomery Parks’ Park Manager Tom Baker at today’s Montgomery County Planning Board meeting for his heroic efforts in helping people involved in a plane crash in Montgomery County on November 28, 2022. Baker, who has worked for Montgomery Parks for over 18 years and manages 29 parks in the Rock Creek region of the county, was presented with a certificate of appreciation, signed by Montgomery Parks Director Mike Riley and Interim Montgomery Planning Board Chair Jeffrey Zyontz, which read:
bethesdamagazine.com
Marriott agrees to partially reopen Woodmont parking garage
Marriott has agreed to partially reopen part of a public parking garage on Woodmont Avenue, after it had paid the county for months as the hotel’s international headquarters were being constructed and employees began to work there. County officials recently announced that “under a pilot project, the public again...
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
mocoshow.com
SoldierFit Closes Bethesda Location; Plans to Consolidate with North Bethesda/Rockville Gym
In a move to consolidate members, staff, resources, etc. SoldierFit has permanently closed its Bethesda location (7920 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814) with plans of combining it with its North Bethesda/Rockville location (12241 Nebel St, North Bethesda, MD 20852). SoldierFit Bethesda opened approximately three years ago in Bethesda, while the North Bethesda/Rockville location opened in 2016.
mocoshow.com
Christmas Trees Stolen From Volunteer Fire Department Lot
Per Takoma Park Police: On Tuesday, December 6, at approximately 2:55 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 200 block of Ethan Allen Avenue for a report of stolen Christmas Trees. Six Christmas Trees, with a value of approximately $400, were stolen from the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department’s tree lot where they are having their annual fundraiser to raise money for fire department volunteer services. The theft occurred some time between December 5 or 6 between the hours of 8:00 pm and 4:30 am. The investigation continues under case #220053903. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please call us at 301-270-1100.
'Not trying to trap drivers' | New speed cameras on the way for Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pilot program to install 10 speed cameras in Fairfax County was approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. The six-month pilot program includes the installation of cameras in nine school zones and one construction zone in early 2023. The county says...
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg to Open Next Week
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg has announced it will open on Friday, December 16 at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Montgomery Village Thursday Morning
According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:40 a.m., MCP officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village. The preliminary on scene investigation has determined that an adult male suspect entered the residence, assaulted an adult female victim, and discharged a firearm. The adult...
mocoshow.com
Shooting at Shell Gas Station Thursday Afternoon Now Confirmed as Homicide
4:11pm Update per MCPD: MCPD PIO is en route to a confirmed homicide in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting occurred at approximately 3PM on Thursday at the White Oak Shell/Dash In gas station/convenience store on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, MD (Montgomery County). The victim was shot and critically injured. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 7, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Dec. 7, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Early Release Day: Today is an early release day for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students. 2. Flu Vaccination Clinic for Kids: Montgomery County will hold a flu vaccination clinic for children from 1-4...
mocoshow.com
Applications Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s ‘Small Business Accelerator Program’ in Partnership with M&T Bank
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of Human Rights and M&T Bank are partnering for the second year to offer a free 10-week “Small Business Accelerator Program” to assist small businesses—both emerging ones and those trying to rebuild from the impacts the COVID health crisis. The program will teach early-stage and minority entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and financial management. It also could provide access to capital.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
mocoshow.com
New Pupusa Truck Now Open
The Pupusa Box food truck is now open at the Shell Gas Station located at 18040 Georgia Ave in Olney. In addition to pupusas, the truck also serves a variety of tacos, tortas, wings, nachos, and baleadas (photo of the menu board below). According to their website, “Our trailer is more than just a place to grab lunch. It is a place to try out new dishes typical to our native Central American countries.”
mocoshow.com
Things To Do December 9-11 in Montgomery Parks
‘Tis the season for festivities! Walk through the Garden of Lights display or partake in a candy cane scavenger hunt. “Wood” you believe it, this weekend is our Urban Wood Sale! The full moon was this Wednesday, and although the moon’s waning, there will be plenty of moonlight for a nighttime hike on Friday. Discover these and other activities around Montgomery County for December 9 to 11, 2022.
Comments / 0