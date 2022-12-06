Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Related
whbc.com
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
VIDEO: Canton fire crews knock down 2 apartment fires
Canton city firefighters tackled fires at two separate apartment buildings on Monday, Dec. 5 — one that displaced three tenants and another later that day that may have completely destroyed the building.
cleveland19.com
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
wtuz.com
No Injuries in New Phila Apartment Fire
A fire was quickly contained yesterday afternoon and an apartment suffered minor damage. New Philadelphia fire crews were called out to 439 W. High Avenue for the confirmed structure fire at an apartment complex. Chief Jim Parrish says they responded around 3:20pm. “There was a small fire in the ventilation,...
cleveland19.com
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
kentwired.com
Updates on the mill fire investigation
A few days after the former Star of the West Mill caught fire, officials began investigating how it happened. Monday morning, multiple agencies collaborated to start the investigation into what caused the fire Friday morning. In downtown Kent, businesses have reopened, but the scene remains marked off by yellow Police...
cleveland19.com
Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
whbc.com
Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
cleveland19.com
2 inmates remain on the loose after escaping from a Lorain County prison
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility Wednesday evening, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s department. The facility is located in the 9800 block of Murray Ridge Rd in Elyria. Sergeant Mark Bungard with the Lorain County Sheriff’s department said the inmates broke...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man who put baby in oven now wanted by Cuyahoga County sheriff
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sammy Hunter, Jr. is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff Department for failing to register as an arson offender after being convicted of aggravated arson in 2009. In that case Hunter was found guilty of putting his 26 day-old baby into a diaper bag, and into an...
KWQC
Man charged with murder after body found in basement wrapped in plastic
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A 40-year-old Ohio man is facing several charges after police say a body was found in the basement of his home. WOIO reports Paul Addicott II has been charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, offenses against a human corpse, and cruelty against companion animals.
39-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Akron
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
cleveland19.com
Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
cleveland19.com
Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
Man has vehicle carjacked outside Akron manufacturing plant
AKRON, Ohio — A man who walked up to his car outside a manufacturing plant near the Firestone Park neighborhood found someone was inside and ended up having his vehicle carjacked, according to police. The carjacking occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday near Ferriot Inc. on the 1000 block...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teenager released from hospital after being struck by a vehicle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was released from the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
cleveland19.com
Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison. According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident asks city to repair streetlights on dark Detroit-Shoreway streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man says he fears for his safety due to lights on his streets that have been out for months. He reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter Team to take a look and help solve that dark issue. Luis Corrado says nights on his street...
cleveland19.com
Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All Bedford City Schools are closed Wednesday so staff can “review, adjust and practice safety protocols,” according to Bedford City Schools officials. Classes were cancelled Tuesday after a threat was received online. Bedford police, along with the Cleveland FBI office and several SEALE departments,...
Comments / 0