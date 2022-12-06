ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whbc.com

CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

No Injuries in New Phila Apartment Fire

A fire was quickly contained yesterday afternoon and an apartment suffered minor damage. New Philadelphia fire crews were called out to 439 W. High Avenue for the confirmed structure fire at an apartment complex. Chief Jim Parrish says they responded around 3:20pm. “There was a small fire in the ventilation,...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
ELYRIA, OH
kentwired.com

Updates on the mill fire investigation

A few days after the former Star of the West Mill caught fire, officials began investigating how it happened. Monday morning, multiple agencies collaborated to start the investigation into what caused the fire Friday morning. In downtown Kent, businesses have reopened, but the scene remains marked off by yellow Police...
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department. They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though. It’s supply chain issues, once again. The department found...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 inmates remain on the loose after escaping from a Lorain County prison

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility Wednesday evening, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s department. The facility is located in the 9800 block of Murray Ridge Rd in Elyria. Sergeant Mark Bungard with the Lorain County Sheriff’s department said the inmates broke...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland teenager released from hospital after being struck by a vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was released from the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison. According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All Bedford City Schools are closed Wednesday so staff can “review, adjust and practice safety protocols,” according to Bedford City Schools officials. Classes were cancelled Tuesday after a threat was received online. Bedford police, along with the Cleveland FBI office and several SEALE departments,...
BEDFORD, OH

