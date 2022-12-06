Read full article on original website
NCAA Basketball: Ranking the final 10 unbeaten teams for 2022-23 season
We’re at just about a month into the NCAA Basketball season and we’ve already seen quite a lot on display. There have been holiday tournaments, unforgettable matchups, conference challenges, buzzer beaters, coaching fiascos, and everything in between for the nearly four hundred D1 college basketball programs. What happens in the first month of the season can be important for a team trying to establish itself and gain momentum, but we all know that the games in March are certainly more important.
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
Holden beats buzzer with 3, No. 25 Ohio State edges Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers 67-66 on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made of one of two for Rutgers. Thornton assisted on Holden’s winner — his lone basket of the game.
Boys Basketball Preview: Deep Princeton team ready to snap 42-year drought
Last season Princeton head coach Robb Williams didn’t know what his team would look like following the graduation of a talented senior class. The Tigers did well, advancing to the regional round where they eventually fell at South Charleston. Still it was a step in the right direction. Now Williams returns most of the key players from last year’s team.
No. 5 UConn handles Florida 75-54 on road, remains unbeaten
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — UConn’s first true road test looked a lot like every other game the Huskies have played this season: not much of a contest. Adama Sanogo scored 17 points, Donovan Clingan added 16 and No. 5 UConn handled Florida 75-54 on Wednesday night to improve to 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
30 Top Players to Watch at CIF State Bowl Championships
Every team that made the state title game of the CIF State Bowl Championships did so for a reason. Coaches will tell you, it's all about the players. Here are 30 of the best in alphabetical order (see list of games below.): QB Luke Baker (San Ramon Valley-Danville) — The ...
Georgetown hosts McCollum and Siena
Siena Saints (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -5.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Javian McCollum scored 27 points in Siena's 74-70 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Hoyas have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgetown is fourth...
