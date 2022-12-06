Read full article on original website
Coleman County State Bank Opens Loan Production Office in San Angelo
Abilene, TX – Coleman County State Bank (CCSB) is proud to announce that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) and deposit production office (DPO) in the heart of San Angelo, TX. In making the new announcement, CCSB’s President and CEO, Reave Scott, said, “We are very excited about this opportunity for Coleman County State Bank to serve the lending needs in San Angelo. Expanding our footprint further in West Texas with the opening of our new LPO/DPO further underscores our commitment to our customers and communities we serve.”
Two killed in Coleman County two-vehicle collision
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
Christmas Bingo - Coleman Chamber Event
Beginning December 9th and continuing through December 17th, the Chamber of Commerce will have Christmas Bingo. You can pick up your card anytime between these dates at Coleman Chamber at 218 South Commercial and bring it back by 4:00 pm on December 17th for CASH GIVEAWAY and MORE.
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman 2022 Christmas Parade - December 3, 2022
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Christmas parade again this year, and it was one of the best! Thank you to all who worked so hard to create your floats and decorated vehicles, and to the CHS Band for joining in the fun! A special thank you to the Chamber for all their work to make it great! (Photo album #1 of 2)
CR 146 to close temporarily next week for bridge removal
BROWN COUNTY – On or about Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close CR 146 to through traffic in order to reconstruct the bridge at Mud Creek. Construction is expected to last approximately 5 months. Traffic will be detoured from CR 146 (Brown...
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 in West Coleman County
NEW UPDATE – As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic between Coleman and Ballinger. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67 is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the accident scene.
Chamber Held Ribbon Cutting for Knox Law Office
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau held a ribbon cutting last weekend for Sara LeMoine Knox, Attorney at Law. Becky Slayton and the Chamber welcomed LeMoine to the organization and to their newly renovated office at 116 South Concho. Knox welcomes everyone to go by and say hello! https://saralemoineknoxlaw.com/
Winners of Coleman's Christmas Parade Announced
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2022 Christmas Parade. It was a great evening with so many wonderful decorated vehicles and floats! Thank you to all for participating. Winners please stop by Grammer's Wednesday, December 7th to pick up your prize. (PHOTO ALBUMS ATTACHED) Below are the winners:
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 Just East of Talpa - Reopens to Traffic at 9:00 am
NEW UPDATE: As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67, between Coleman and Ballinger, is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the traffic accident scene.
Cops & Outlaws Fundraiser Saturday
The Cops & Outlaws Toy Drive is holding an extra fundraiser on Saturday, December 10th to raise more to buy toys. Beginning at 12pm they will be selling Cajun Chicken on a Stick for $7 and holding a silent auction. Go to 610 Commercial Avenue in Coleman on Saturday to check it out. Any and all donations will be welcomed!
EDC Boards to Meet Thursday with Short Agenda
The Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation ("CEDC") and the Type B Coleman Community Coalition ("CCC") will meet in joint session on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may (the technology...
