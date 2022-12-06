ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NESN

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?

The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday

The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

College Football Awards 2022: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More

Now that the College Football Playoff semifinals and 43 bowl games are set, it's time to roll out college football's biggest awards. The most prestigious prize is the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday, but there are other honors that need to be given out to recognize the best players in the country at their respective positions.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 14 NFL Picks

For Week 14, seven out of 13 NFL games feature division battles, which means bettors should be cautious with heavy favorites because familiarity between opponents oftentimes results in close scores. With those contests in mind, our crew had to carefully sort through a matchup with a quarterback change (because of injury) and a spread that just doesn’t make sense.
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14

After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets hurt, we have reached the end of the line. OK, the end of a line. A new line will begin...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in a game that many fans probably didn't have circled when the schedule was first released. However, the Bills-Jets tilt has serious playoff implications—and not just for top-seeded Buffalo. The Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest...
Bleacher Report

Bills' Josh Allen Partners with ForgiveCo to Clear over $10M in Consumer Debt

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and ForgiveCo partnered to forgive $10 million of consumer debt, the parties announced Wednesday. “Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors,” Allen said in a statement. “I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives.”
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints

It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.
TAMPA, FL

