Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?
The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
Baker Mayfield enters game for Rams just days after being picked up off waivers
Baker Mayfield was scooped up by the Los Angeles Rams off waivers just days ago, but he's active and playing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Shanahan: 'Way Outside Chance' Jimmy Garoppolo Plays in Playoffs After Injury
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update to reporters Wednesday on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for a to-be-determined period of time with a left foot injury. Shanahan said Garoppolo has a "way outside chance" to return late in the playoffs if the 49ers get that...
Yardbarker
Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday
The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what...
2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 14 fantasy defense rankings, NFL defensive stats
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
Bleacher Report
College Football Awards 2022: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More
Now that the College Football Playoff semifinals and 43 bowl games are set, it's time to roll out college football's biggest awards. The most prestigious prize is the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday, but there are other honors that need to be given out to recognize the best players in the country at their respective positions.
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Tops Rankings, Will Levis Rises
Fresh off announcing he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finds himself as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class based on the rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. In his new big board released on Thursday, Kiper moved Levis up one spot to...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 14 NFL Picks
For Week 14, seven out of 13 NFL games feature division battles, which means bettors should be cautious with heavy favorites because familiarity between opponents oftentimes results in close scores. With those contests in mind, our crew had to carefully sort through a matchup with a quarterback change (because of injury) and a spread that just doesn’t make sense.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14
After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets hurt, we have reached the end of the line. OK, the end of a line. A new line will begin...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints. Asking...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios
This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in a game that many fans probably didn't have circled when the schedule was first released. However, the Bills-Jets tilt has serious playoff implications—and not just for top-seeded Buffalo. The Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Josh Allen Partners with ForgiveCo to Clear over $10M in Consumer Debt
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and ForgiveCo partnered to forgive $10 million of consumer debt, the parties announced Wednesday. “Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors,” Allen said in a statement. “I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives.”
Bleacher Report
UVA Players With Expiring Eligibility Granted Extra Season in Wake of Fatal Shooting
Virginia athletic director Carla Williams told Greg Madia of The Daily Progress the NCAA granted the school's submitted request for an extra year for members of the football team who saw their eligibility expire after the 2022 season. The NCAA granted the request in response to the November 13 shooting...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz
The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...
Cowboys Coach NFL Biggest Point Spread vs. Texans: 'Amazing!'
The Dallas Cowboys opened as 14.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans in most sports books, and it grew from there.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints
It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.
