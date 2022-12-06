A trial date has been set for two juveniles and an adult charged in the March fatal shooting of 19-year old Alijah Watts at a convenience store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Juveniles Joshua Cotton and Jonathon Weston are charged with murder and 20-year old Christian McKeel is charged with complicity of murder in the death of Watts at Casey’s General Store on the night of March 2nd. Cotton also faces additional charges of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO