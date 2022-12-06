ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play

Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
DENVER, CO
NESN

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?

The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Would this Bojan Bogdanovic trade really help?

The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team that has several useful veteran players, so it makes sense that they are going to be mentioned in trade rumors. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and even Cory Joseph could all help contending teams, so the Pistons are sure to be getting more calls as the trade deadline inches closer.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rams Injury Report: Aaron Donald OUT Versus Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams are a banged-up football team heading into Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Multiple key players have been injured over the last few weeks, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, just to name a few. Donald...
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week once again

If the last two weeks are any indication, player of the week awards aren’t going to be the only awards that Jalen Hurts is on the precipice of winning this year. For the second consecutive week, the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award. It’s the third such award he’s won this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders picked up their third straight win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past week. This was, once again, due in large part to several great fantasy performances. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
The Big Lead

NFL Playoff Picture Going Into Week 14

The NFL season so far has been very entertaining and as we enter the stretch run clear championship contenders have emerged ahead of the pack. It's never too soon to look ahead to the playoffs so let's take a look at how the playoff picture is shaking out after 13 weeks of action.
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy