This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?
The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
Peyton Manning calls Justin Jefferson the best WR in the NFL
The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the more enigmatic teams in the National Football League this season and they have some of the best players in the NFL at their positions and analysts across the league are starting to take notice. According to The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, Hall...
Detroit Pistons: Would this Bojan Bogdanovic trade really help?
The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team that has several useful veteran players, so it makes sense that they are going to be mentioned in trade rumors. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and even Cory Joseph could all help contending teams, so the Pistons are sure to be getting more calls as the trade deadline inches closer.
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
Yardbarker
Rams Injury Report: Aaron Donald OUT Versus Raiders
The Los Angeles Rams are a banged-up football team heading into Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Multiple key players have been injured over the last few weeks, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, just to name a few. Donald...
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week once again
If the last two weeks are any indication, player of the week awards aren’t going to be the only awards that Jalen Hurts is on the precipice of winning this year. For the second consecutive week, the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award. It’s the third such award he’s won this year.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders picked up their third straight win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past week. This was, once again, due in large part to several great fantasy performances. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Heisman Trophy winners by year and the contenders they beat
Heisman Trophy winners go down as the most outstanding players in college football. Here’s a look at who got the trophy each year and who they beat. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony is coming up soon, which means a new member of the Heisman fraternity will be added. Last...
NFL Playoff Picture Going Into Week 14
The NFL season so far has been very entertaining and as we enter the stretch run clear championship contenders have emerged ahead of the pack. It's never too soon to look ahead to the playoffs so let's take a look at how the playoff picture is shaking out after 13 weeks of action.
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
If there's an upside to this disappointing season for the Indianapolis Colts, they're headed towards a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.
