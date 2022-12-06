Read full article on original website
Related
Fantasy Football Week 14: Defense rankings
With a little over three minutes left in the third quarter of their game against the Colts, the Dallas Cowboys led by just a measly two points. Dallas D/ST fantasy managers were wondering what was going on. After all, the Colts aren't an offense to be feared, yet Dallas found itself in a tight 21-19 game nonetheless.
Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 14
After the 13th full slate of regular season action, most fantasy football leagues are heading into the final week before the playoffs begin. If you had a tough injury in Week 13, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14
Although Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winning games, they aren't doing it with elite offensive output and Brady has consistently been just a high-end QB2 for most of the season
Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: QBs and RBs who could disappoint in Week 14
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 14. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 14.
Sporting News
Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
2022 Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
The 2022 fantasy football season is coming down to the wire. If the playoffs aren’t starting up in Week 14, they likely will be kicking off in Week 15, meaning that at this point, every game is a must win. For that reason, crafting our Week 14 start ’em sit ’em running backs list is of the utmost importance with such a big week of fantasy football around the corner.
Bleacher Report
B/R's College Football Awards for the 2022 Season
Heisman Trophy finalists Caleb Williams and Max Duggan headline the list of recipients for Bleacher Report's awards from the 2022 college football season. Altogether, B/R is handing out 13 honors as determined by our college football panel of David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard. Each writer cast a vote for every category, and plurality ruled.
Bleacher Report
College Football Awards 2022: Start Time, Date, TV Schedule and More
Now that the College Football Playoff semifinals and 43 bowl games are set, it's time to roll out college football's biggest awards. The most prestigious prize is the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday, but there are other honors that need to be given out to recognize the best players in the country at their respective positions.
Bleacher Report
Top College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
With the college football regular season culminating in championship week last Saturday, plenty of players around the nation have life-changing decisions to make. Will they head to the NFL and bet on themselves to make millions, turning down college life and NIL money? If they go, will they risk injury by playing in the College Football Playoff or bowl games? Or are they running it back another year?
Bleacher Report
Bills' Josh Allen Partners with ForgiveCo to Clear over $10M in Consumer Debt
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and ForgiveCo partnered to forgive $10 million of consumer debt, the parties announced Wednesday. “Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors,” Allen said in a statement. “I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives.”
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints. Asking...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 14 NFL Picks
For Week 14, seven out of 13 NFL games feature division battles, which means bettors should be cautious with heavy favorites because familiarity between opponents oftentimes results in close scores. With those contests in mind, our crew had to carefully sort through a matchup with a quarterback change (because of injury) and a spread that just doesn’t make sense.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Shanahan: 'Way Outside Chance' Jimmy Garoppolo Plays in Playoffs After Injury
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update to reporters Wednesday on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for a to-be-determined period of time with a left foot injury. Shanahan said Garoppolo has a "way outside chance" to return late in the playoffs if the 49ers get that...
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players
Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Tops Rankings, Will Levis Rises
Fresh off announcing he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finds himself as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class based on the rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. In his new big board released on Thursday, Kiper moved Levis up one spot to...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints
It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.
Bleacher Report
USC QB Caleb Williams Named 2022 AP College Football Player of the Year
USC quarterback Caleb Williams keeps adding accolades to his resume ahead of the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Williams has been named Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, receiving 32 of 46 first-place votes and 117 total points. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second with six first-place votes and...
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.
