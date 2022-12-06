ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Mystery continues: Victim's name released in Dunnellon homicide, but still no arrest

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 2 days ago
DUNNELLON — As Marion County sheriff's deputies continue their investigation into a man's death, detectives have released the name of the victim.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials have identified the deceased as Eric Daugherty, 41.

Law enforcement officials said Daugherty was not a Dunnellon resident. They have not explained why he was at the residence where his body was found.

Earlier coverage:Marion County Sheriff's Office releases sketch of person of interest in Dunnellon homicide

The first story:For the first time in 32 years, there's a homicide investigation within the City of Dunnellon

Detectives still need assistance in finding a man whom they are calling a person of interest in the case.

This is how the case started

On Nov. 28, Dunnellon Police Department officers and MCSO deputies went to the 20000 block of Walnut Street to investigate a suspicious death. Daugherty's body was found inside the residence. The homicide was the first in 32 years for the City of Dunnellon.

Officials have not released much information about the case, but have given a sketch of the person of interest.

Anyone with information about Daugherty's death can call Detective John Lightle at 352-369-6715. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) referencing 22-66 in their tip. Crime Stoppers also can be reached online at www.crimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

