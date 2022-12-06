Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
AI Captures Public Imagination While Driving Business Automation
As loosely defined as artificial intelligence may be, the technology’s impact may be even bigger. The gray area surrounding what, exactly, AI is or could be, has largely captured the public imagination. Think all things science fiction, robots coming for jobs, the infamous singularity moment and much more — while simultaneously the realities of AI’s myriad business-use applications have marched on in the background, autonomous and unseen.
Scaling Your Compute Resources on Salesforce
The Salesforce development platform offers many powerful features to provide your team with apps that can unlock new workflows. For many years, the platform has run on a trifecta of technologies: Visualforce (to view the data), Apex (to handle the data), and Salesforce itself (to store the data). Apex is...
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN Announces Asset Management Industry’s SaaS-based AI Platform for Modern Distribution
TIFIN, the wealth AI platform known for its engaging experiences to enable better outcomes, has launched a new platform, TIFIN AMP, that “addresses distribution frictions in the asset management industry.”. This new platform “combines marketing, data science and sales enablement capabilities to drive more intelligent and modern distribution.”
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
TechCrunch
Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process
Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Today, the company announced an $8.5 million seed round. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they...
Ars Technica
DeepMind’s latest AI project solves programming challenges like a newb
Google's DeepMind AI division has tackled everything from StarCraft to protein folding. So it's probably no surprise that its creators have eventually turned to what is undoubtedly a personal interest: computer programming. In Thursday's edition of Science, the company describes a system it developed that produces code in response to programming typical of those used in human programming contests.
The Next Web
A Chief Automation Officer could transform your business — here’s how
Companies that don’t have a digitization and automation strategy will probably not survive in the next decade. Why? Because a host of technological developments are making it possible to free employees from a range of routine operations, so they can focus on the most impactful areas of business. Enterprises...
TechCrunch
Slack’s new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job
Her name is Lidiane Jones, a woman with a deep background in enterprise software. (I requested an interview with Jones for this piece, but the company was not making her available to speak with the press.) Surprisingly, many of the analysts I confer with about Salesforce knew little about her, but that could be because she just hasn’t been made available on analysts’ days.
futurumresearch.com
SAP Launches SAP Build its Low-Code Platform, and Partners with Coursera to Empower Developers and Businesses
Analyst Take: I had the opportunity to attend the SAP TechEd event in Las Vegas recently and was excited to see the launch of SAP Build. This low-code offering is designed to drive the next wave of business transformation by leveraging SAP BTP, and putting business users directly in the driver’s seat as it relates to accessing the data they need to make business decisions. SAP Build provides users with direct, secure access to end-to-end processes, and empowers those with little tech expertise to develop applications, automate business processes, and even design business websites using only drag and drop functionality. No more waiting for IT when it comes to getting things done!!
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
TechCrunch
Slingshot Aerospace closes Series A-2 to grow space situational awareness platform
Enter Slingshot Aerospace. The company is building a real-time “digital space twin” so that operators can keep their assets safe and secure while in orbit. Investors are certainly paying attention. The company has closed $40.85 million in Series A-2 funding, led by Sway Ventures and with participation from C16 Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Valor Equity Partners and Draper Associates. Slingshot also received a venture loan for an undisclosed amount from venture lending firm Horizon Technology Finance.
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
aiexpress.io
How MIT is training AI language models in an era of quality data scarcity
Bettering the robustness of machine studying (ML) fashions for pure language duties has develop into a serious synthetic intelligence (AI) subject in recent times. Giant language fashions (LLMs) have all the time been probably the most trending areas in AI analysis, backed by the rise of generative AI and firms racing to launch architectures that may create impressively readable content material, even pc code.
TechCrunch
Airtable, last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, lays off over 250
(Update: The layoff was announced internally alongside an executive departure. Airtable’s chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer have all parted ways with the company, effective today, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.) Now, Airtable’s employees are facing the same feeling. Last valued at $11 billion, the...
datafloq.com
Introduction To The Data Structure
The data structure is the collection of data elements that effectively organize and store data in a computer to be used effectively. Data structures include arrays, Linked Lists, Stacks, Queues, etc. Data structures are employed extensively in every area of computer science, including operating systems, compiler design, artificial intelligence, graphics, and many others.
Machine Learning & AI for Business: What You Should Know
What took shape in 2015 has become a common household name today—AI has revolutionized everything around us. Be it smart appliances, autonomous vehicles, personalization, or fraud protection, AI found its way into various sectors, making lives easier and streamlining operations.
TechCrunch
Vaultree raises $12.8M to let companies more easily work with encrypted data
Spurred by the trends (and the large addressable market), Dressler, Lasmaili, Mc Brearty and Weigandt developed software that let companies work with fully encrypted data without first needing to decrypt it. They then commercialized it, founding Vaultree, which sells access to the software in a software-as-a-service model. “Most companies encrypt...
