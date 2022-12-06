Analyst Take: I had the opportunity to attend the SAP TechEd event in Las Vegas recently and was excited to see the launch of SAP Build. This low-code offering is designed to drive the next wave of business transformation by leveraging SAP BTP, and putting business users directly in the driver’s seat as it relates to accessing the data they need to make business decisions. SAP Build provides users with direct, secure access to end-to-end processes, and empowers those with little tech expertise to develop applications, automate business processes, and even design business websites using only drag and drop functionality. No more waiting for IT when it comes to getting things done!!

2 DAYS AGO