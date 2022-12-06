ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert to be held Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 2711 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the door...
Salty Sistas Drag Brunch

Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

