FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
WECT
Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert to be held Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 2711 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the door...
WNCT
Salty Sistas Drag Brunch
Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WECT
New Wilmington vocal ensemble discusses upcoming performances, opportunities for auditions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a new professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has multiple performances scheduled for the month of December. Founder Angela Burns and James Taylor, who serves a the media director, sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances. “Well back in January,...
WECT
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
WECT
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
myhorrynews.com
A uniter: Little River native remembered for his talent and kind demeanor
Thick-rimmed glasses, a full smile only showing his top teeth and dancing, lots of dancing, were only a few things that set Devonte Grant apart from his many peers, his many peers who adored him. A Little River native, Grant grew up near Coastal Carolina University, where he would, at...
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WECT
Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch
Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later. Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400 lives lost in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One person has died and two have been injured...
WECT
50 years later, Leland man recalls Apollo 17 capsule recovery mission
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday marks 50 years since the last time astronauts blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and 50 years since a Leland man played a role in the historic Apollo 17 mission. Even well over 10 years into his retirement, Robert Farmer likes to...
The State Port Pilot
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WECT
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: midweek warmth at home, a postseason pulse in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with modest midweek shower chances in the Cape Fear Region: near 10% Tuesday night, near 10% Wednesday, and near 10% Thursday. And with plenty of dry daylight hours, temperatures should manage to swell to some impressive levels:. - For Wednesday, the...
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
