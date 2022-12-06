SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO