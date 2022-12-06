ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WWMTCw

Michigan State Police searching for endangered elderly man near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a tan baseball cap, according to troopers.
STURGIS, MI
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest

Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
MLive

High-speed chase ends in arrest in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old driver has been arrested after a high-speed car chase Tuesday morning. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies saw a stolen vehicle on North Avenue near South 29th Street around 9 a.m. Dec. 6, police said. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Portage earlier that morning.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
HOLLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Police in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants, last seen in Hillsdale City

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police were looking for 34-year-old Todie Joe Phillips. He was last seen in the area of the Hillsdale City fairgrounds. According to authorities Phillips has been located. Phillips fled from Hudson Police Department custody on Monday evening around 9 p.m. The suspect is wanted on...
WILX-TV

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

MLive

Community Policy