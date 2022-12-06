Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police searching for endangered elderly man near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a tan baseball cap, according to troopers.
whtc.com
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
wkzo.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest
Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
actionnews5.com
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
Two arrested, found with over $50K in stolen checks
In the past few months deputies say they've gotten about 100 reports of mail larceny or complaints of check fraud.
High-speed chase ends in arrest in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old driver has been arrested after a high-speed car chase Tuesday morning. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies saw a stolen vehicle on North Avenue near South 29th Street around 9 a.m. Dec. 6, police said. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Portage earlier that morning.
2 men arrested, several guns stolen in Jackson burglary
whtc.com
Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
WWMTCw
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
WILX-TV
Police in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants, last seen in Hillsdale City
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police were looking for 34-year-old Todie Joe Phillips. He was last seen in the area of the Hillsdale City fairgrounds. According to authorities Phillips has been located. Phillips fled from Hudson Police Department custody on Monday evening around 9 p.m. The suspect is wanted on...
WILX-TV
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.
Springport police recover stolen John Deere Gator, camper among other items
Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.
Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
Police looking for man who fled custody, last seen in Hillsdale
According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office, Todie Joe Phillips, 34, was last seen in the area of the fairgrounds in Hillsdale city.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
2 arrested for breaking into Jackson home and stealing firearms
During the investigation, police were able to get video and found a phone at the scene.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
Wanted man recaptured after fleeing police custody in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A man who managed to break out of a police car Monday night has been returned to custody, police said. At about 9 p.m. Dec. 5, a 34-year-old man who had been placed under arrest managed to free himself from a Hudson Police Department patrol car as it was passing through the city of Hillsdale, police said.
