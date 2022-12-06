Here are the Jacksonville area high school top performers for Dec. 5-9

Here are the area’s top performers in North Carolina high school sports so far in the Jacksonville area for Dec. 5-9. Top performers are based off the results sent in by coaches. Check back throughout the week for updates every day.

This week’s list also includes results from Friday and Saturday.

Thursday

Boys basketball

Cooper Tozier, Dixon: The junior scored 12 points in a 66-52 loss to Southwest.

Dylan Bass, Liberty Christian: The senior had 27 points, two rebounds and two assists in an 82-51 win over Southeastern Homeschool.

Talan Evens, Liberty Christian: The junior had 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Tayvion Tangiora, Liberty Christian: The sophomore had 10 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks.

DJ Benbow, Living Water Christian: The junior had 29 points, three rebounds and three assists in an 86-61 victory over Hilltop Christian.

Bo Koebbe, Living Water Christian: The junior had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Dino Loyd, Living Water Christian: The sophomore had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Chris Marshburn, Living Water Christian: The senior had 16 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Ireione Seright, Living Water Christian: The junior had 12 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

Savion Pepper, Northside: The junior had 12 points, three assists and three rebounds in a 47-46 win over White Oak.

Xavier Ritter, Northside: The sophomore had 11 points.

Michael Tate, Northside: The senior had 14 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks and two steals.

Eldemadre Chapman, Southwest: The sophomore scored 16 points in a 66-52 victory over Dixon.

Jonah Holt, Swansboro: The sophomore had 12 points, four rebounds and four steals in a 49-38 win over Pamlico.

Ray Mitchell, Swansboro: The senior had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Shyanne Bryant, Lejeune: The junior scored 10 points in a 51-21 loss to North Duplin.

Janise Holmes, Living Water Christian: The junior had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Ella Sheegog, Living Water Christian: The senior had 21 points and eight rebounds.

Ma’Nyah Thomas-Wilson, Living Water Christian: The senior had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Oriyanna Galloway, Southwest: The sophomore had 11 points and six steals in a 68-25 victory over Dixon.

Yamorie Hardison, Southwest: The junior had 17 points and five assists.

Brieze Pagan, Southwest: The senior had 11 points.

Armani Reid, Southwest: The senior had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Ashlynn Cook, Swansboro: The junior scored 12 points in a 58-50 loss to Pamlico.

McKay Morris, Swansboro: The senior scored 14 points.

Wednesday

Boys basketball

Michael Carlock, Jacksonville: The junior scored 13 points in a 63-31 win over Northside-Pinetown.

Devon Charles, Lejeune: The sophomore scored 13 points in a 72-57 loss to Richlands.

Dashaun Hooker, Richlands: The senior scored 14 points in a 72-57 victory over Lejeune.

Nathan Padgett, Richlands: The senior scored 19 points.

Zarion Walters, Richlands: The senior scored 19 points.

Girls basketball

Ama Baldwin, Jacksonville: The junior scored 15 points in a 72-39 win over Northside-Pinetown.

Azumi Oka, Jacksonville: The junior scored 13 points.

Kelize Velez-Galan, Jacksonville: The sophomore scored 22 points.

Talia Feathers, Richlands: The senior scored 14 points in a 51-7 win over Lejeune.

Yamorie Hardison, Southwest: The junior scored 17 points in a 54-40 victory over West Carteret.

Cimayiah Josey, Southwest: The senior scored 13 points.

Armani Reid, Southwest: The senior scored 13 points.

Wrestling

Mason Denis, Richlands: Denis won at 126 via pin in a 66-18 team loss to Southwest.

Ryan McManus, Richlands: McManus won with a pin at 145.

Andrew Sterba, Richlands: Sterba won via a pin at 152.

Landon Baker, Southwest: Baker won at 120 via pin in a 66-18 win over Richlands.

William Cullen, Southwest: Cullen won at 170 with a pin.

Carter Duhon, Southwest: Duhon won at 113 via pin.

Grayson Fountain, Southwest: Fountain won at 220 via pin.

Jeremiah Jones, Southwest: Jones won at 160 with a pin.

Peter Hoult, Southwest: Hoult won at 285 via pin.

Jensen Miller, Southwest: Miller earned a pin at 138.

Jason Rodriguez, Southwest: Rodriguez won at 182 with a pin.

Nicholas Snedecker, Southwest: Snedecker won via pin at 132.

Tanner Whitehead, Southwest: Whitehead won at 195 via pin.

Drache Gooch, White Oak: At 170, Gooch pinned his North Brunswick foe in 1:45 in a 54-28 team win and his Topsail foe in 2:43 in a 52-27 loss.

Jayden Nickleberry, White Oak: At 182, Nickleberry pined his North Brunswick opponent in 39 seconds and his Topsail opponent in 1:52.

Ethan Suggs, White Oak: At 220, Suggs pinned his North Brunswick opponent in 3:19 and his Topsail rival in 1:09.

Abrey Verhow, White Oak: At 106, Verhow pinned his North Brunswick foe in 3:33 and hos Topsail opponent in 3:21.

Gavin Wolfe, White Oak: At 285, Wolfe pinned his North Brunswick foe and won via a 7-6 decision over his Topsail foe.

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Carson Leifheit, Jacksonville: The sophomore scored 19 points in a 69-56 win over Trask.

Gavin Goodson, Jacksonville Christian Academy: The senior had 23 points, five rebounds and three blocks in a 75-41 victory over Fellowship Christian.

David West III, Jacksonville Christian Academy: The senior had 18 points.

Dashaun Hooker, Richlands: The senior scored 21 points in an 86-51 victory over Pender.

Nathan Padgett, Richlands: The senior scored 22 points.

Jermaine Cunningham, Swansboro: The sophomore had 17 points and five rebounds in a 72-52 win over Havelock.

Ray Mitchell, Swansboro: The senior had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Girls basketball

Jordyn Fisher, Richlands: The junior scored 19 points.

Talia Feathers, Richlands: The senior scored 17 points in a 58-44 win over Pender.

Wrestling

Gavin Nipper, Jacksonville: At 120, Nipper pinned his D.H. Conley opponent in a 45-31 team loss and pinned his New Bern foe in 2;15 in a 47-30 team loss.

Eteuati Taula, Jacksonville: At 285, Taula defeated his D.H. Conley foe 7-3 and pinned his New Bern opponent in 2:34.

Jensen Miller, Southwest: At 132, Miller defeated his foe 16-1 in a 44-36 win over South Lenoir.

Klint Rhude, Swansboro: At 145, Rhude won 9-1 in a 58-15 win over East Carteret and earned a 10-second pin in a 58-12 team win over Northside-Pinetown.

Kordyn Su, Swansboro: At 160, Su pinned his East Carteret opponent in 2:28 and pinned his Northside-PInetown foe in 1:23.

Theodore Yager, Swansboro: At 152, Yager pinned his East Carteret foe in 4:27 and his Northside-Pinetown opponent in 2:29.

Monday

Boys basketball

Derrick Benbow, Living Water Christian: The junior had 18 points, five assists and two steals in an 84-46 win over Trinity Christian.

Bo Koebbe, Living Water Christian: The junior had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five rebounds and three assists.

Christopher Marshburn, Living Water Christian: The senior scored 17 points.

Ireione Seright, Living Water Christian: The junior had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Girls basketball

Ruby Hall, Living Water Christian: The senior had nine rebounds, seven blocks, two points, one steal and one assist in a 43-39 win over Trinity Christian.

Janise Holmes, Living Water Christian: The junior had 15 points and four steals.

Ma’Nyah Thomas-Wilson, Living Water Christian: The senior had 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Saturday

Boys wrestling

Shawn Disbennett, Dixon: The senior won the 160-pound title in the Swiss Bear Invitational in New Bern, pinning Manteo’s Dylan Polatty in 2:50 in the final to help the Bulldogs finish third in the 17-team standings.

Cole Hunt, Jacksonville: The sophomore won the 113 title, defeating South Brunswick’s Ethan McCullough 5-0 in the final as the Cardinals were sixth in the standings.

Kamar Brown, Northside: The junior won the 170 title, defeating Laney’s Jacob Rosen 3-1 in the final.

Hyuga Doreus, Swansboro: The senior won the 285 title, pinning Croatan’s Roman Lynn in 1:44 in the final as the Pirates were fifth in the standings.

Girls wrestling

Angelica Steffy, Croatan: The senior won the 138 title, pinning Swansboro’s Bridgette Westbrook in 1:31 in the final to help the Cougars finish sixth as a team in the 17-team standings.

Cadence Clark, Dixon: Clark won the 100-pound title, going 3-0 in the tournament to help the Bulldogs finish third as a team.

Anabel Rodriguez, Dixon: The sophomore won the 120 title, defeating Laney’s Mia Kiser 15-0 in the final.

Boys basketball

Dylan Bass, Liberty Christian: The senior was named most valuable player in the Heat’s New Bern Christian Academy Holiday Invitational after he had 12 points, five assists and two steals in a 75-44 win over Christ Covenant in the final.

Zayne Robinson, Liberty Christian: The senior was all-tournament after he had 10 points and eight rebounds in the final.

Friday

Boys basketball

Jadon Davidson, Croatan: The senior had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 67-53 loss to East Carteret.

Trey Jones, Croatan: The sophomore had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Messiah James, Dixon: The senior had nine points and 10 rebounds in a 53-45 win over Jones Senior.

Cooper Tozier, Dixon: The junior had 19 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Amaree Barber, Jacksonville: The junior had 11 points and eight assists in an 81-37 win over South Brunswick.

Michael Carlock, Jacksonville: The junior had 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Ra-Shawn Echols, Jacksonville: The sophomore had 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Andrew Charles, Lejeune: The senior scored 18 points in a 52-50 win over Spring Creek on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Emily Beckett, Dixon: The junior had nine points and seven rebounds in a 37-27 victory over Jones Senior.

Courtney Silance, Dixon: The sophomore had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

Yamorie Hardison, Southwest: The junior had 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 61-23 victory over Richlands.

Armani Reid, Southwest: The senior had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Here are the Jacksonville area high school top performers for Dec. 5-9