State police seek missing truck in probe of man found badly hurt in Summit Township home

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
Investigators said the 66-year-old man was found in his Townhall Road home with severe head injuries in mid-November. Police say assault is suspected, and troopers are looking for his pickup truck.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators are trying to determine how a Summit Township man wound up severely injured inside his Townhall Road home in mid-November.

They are hoping the man's missing pickup truck can shed some light on the mystery.

State police are investigating as an assault the discovery on Nov. 16 of the 66-year-old man, who was found on the floor of his home with severe head injuries after family members went to check on him. The man was last heard from two days earlier, said Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township.

The man remains hospitalized, Weindorf said Tuesday. Investigating troopers are awaiting the opportunity to speak to him, he said.

There were no signs of forced entry into the residence, and troopers found no evidence of anything being taken from inside, Weindorf said. However, the man's truck was missing from the residence and its whereabouts — as well as the reason for its disappearance — remain unknown, he said.

The truck is a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with a Dwyer Excavating logo on the side and the license plate ZHB3408, state police said in a release on Monday.

Anyone with information that could assist state police in the investigation is asked to call 814-898-1641.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

