ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t fall for this Zelle scam

💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea says it’s time for a ‘work-at-home mom’ tax credit in NJ

The number of households in New Jersey that have at least one parent staying home has nearly doubled with a 71% increase in 2021 compared to 2019. If you look at the estimated 3+ million households in the Garden State, with about a million with kids, that equals between 90-100 thousand parents at home. So, 10% of households with kids have a parent at home.
New Jersey 101.5

‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

These are New Jersey’s priciest ZIP codes

Every year, a company called Property Shark ranks the most expensive ZIP codes in the country based on the median price of residential real estate transactions for the previous year. They then narrow it down to the 100 (actually 128 this year to account for ties) most expensive ZIP codes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy