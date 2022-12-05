Read full article on original website
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
Sunderland murder inquiry: New images released of wanted man
New CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Sunderland. The body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was found at an address in Brady Street shortly before 12:30 GMT on 2 December. Police said they wanted to speak to Alexander Carr,...
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
Street harassment to be banned in crackdown, government says
Sexual harassment on the street will be made a crime with jail sentences of up to two years, the government has said. Catcalling, following someone and blocking their path will be criminalised in England under plans backed by the Home Secretary. "Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets,"...
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
Francis Rice: Castlewellan Three murder convictions to be reconsidered
The case of three men, jailed for a 1970s murder they have always denied, is to be re-opened. George Kirkpatrick and brothers Eric and Cyril Cullen, known as the Castlewellan Three, were jailed for the murder of Francis Rice. The 17 year old was killed in the small County Down...
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
Child who injured Leicestershire police officer to face no charge
The Crown Prosecution Service has defended its decision not to prosecute a "vulnerable" missing child who injured a police officer while being detained. Leicestershire Police Federation said it was "absolutely disgusting" that the CPS had "dropped" the case. However, the CPS has said the child was given a youth conditional...
Lockerbie bombing suspect in US custody
A Libyan man accused of making the bomb which destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie 34 years ago is in United States custody, Scottish authorities have said. The US announced charges against Abu Agila Masud two years ago, alleging he had played a key role in the bombing on 21 December, 1988.
About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey
Local residents impacted by the blast have been moved to St Helier Town Church where they are being supported. The Government of Jersey says the Parish Church of St Helier has set up a space for people to light candles for those affected by the incident. Social embed from twitter.
