Mangled 'dragon' fossils were cooked by ancient continents colliding to form Pangaea
Warped amphibian-like fossils in Ireland were likely transformed by superheated fluids that were released as ancient continents crashed into one another around 300 million years ago.
BBC
Weather: Below zero temperatures expected on Sunday
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero and down to -4/-5C inland across Northern Ireland on Sunday night. The Met Office has cancelled a weather warning and coastal areas should not be quite as cold. Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning, the second highest level of warning, has been issued across...
